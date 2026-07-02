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Three Major Hotel Renovations Track Toward 2028 Reopening

hotel renovations
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
A snapshot of the global hotel renovation pipeline: three major projects under Marriott and Hilton brands are tracking toward 2028 openings

A group of major hotel renovation projects is under construction across Germany, the United States, and India, with reopenings expected in 2028. The projects are tracked in the THP hotel database and represent just a small snapshot of the broader global renovation pipeline, which includes properties across many more brands than just Marriott and Hilton. The scale and brand standards involved point to a significant procurement window for hotel suppliers.

The largest of the three is the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas, an 899-room, 5-star property undergoing a major renovation backed by developer Crow Holdings Capital Partners.

Three Projects Span Three Continents

The Autograph Collection Stuttgart Schlossgarten is a 5-star, 133-room property currently under construction in Stuttgart’s Schlossgarten area. Developer Althoff Beratungs- und Betreuungsgesellschaft is leading the project. The hotel will operate under Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, a brand built around independent character and design-led properties.

The Hilton Anatole renovation in Dallas covers 899 rooms and operates under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts flag. As previously mentioned, Crow Holdings Capital Partners is the developer behind the project. A property of this size and brand tier requires supply across multiple categories, including furniture, technology, soft furnishings, and F&B equipment.

The Bengaluru Whitefield, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel is a 4-star, 142-room property under construction in one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing business districts. It falls under Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio brand, which focuses on independent hotels. The project is part of continued growth in premium hospitality development in India.

Timeline and Supplier Relevance

Hotel renovations and new builds are two different endeavors. A hotel renovation means working within an existing structure while refreshing a brand and meeting modern guest expectations at the same time. This creates specific supply needs, often on tighter timelines than ground-up developments require.

Staying ahead of global renovation activity allows suppliers to plan proactively and build relationships before procurement decisions are made. This improves their chances of being selected for a project. Tracking projects through databases such as THP gives suppliers the lead time needed to act.

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