Me and All Hotel Leipzig: 282 Rooms, Central Leipzig

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Me and All Hotel Leipzig, a 282-room hotel in the heart of Leipzig, Germany. The hotel is operated by the Lindner Hotel Group as part of its strategic collaboration with Hyatt. The opening expands the Me and All Hotels brand within Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio in Germany.

The hotel is located in Leipzig Zentrum-Ost, near Leipzig Central Station and the historic city center. Nearby attractions include the Old Town, Leipzig Market Square, St. Thomas Church, and the Gewandhaus concert hall. Leipzig Central Station provides connections across Germany and beyond.

Design and Location

Me and All Hotel Leipzig was designed by Kitzig Interior Architects in collaboration with Grimbach Nogales Hochbauarchitekten. The design draws inspiration from the Bauhaus movement, combining clean architectural lines with organic forms. A palette of colors, fluid shapes, and selected materials runs throughout the property.

The surrounding neighborhood includes independent cafés, galleries, bars, and event venues alongside a growing startup ecosystem. Leipzig is known internationally for events including the Leipzig Book Fair and music festivals. The hotel’s central location places it within easy reach of business hubs and cultural institutions.

Michel Morauw, Managing Director, EAME North, Hyatt, said, “Leipzig has emerged as one of Germany’s most exciting urban destinations, attracting creative talent, entrepreneurs, international businesses, and cultural travelers alike. Me and All Hotel Leipzig perfectly captures the energy of the city through its vibrant social spaces, design-led approach, and strong connection to the local community.”

Rooms, Dining, and Meeting Space

The hotel offers 282 guestrooms across several categories, including standard rooms, twin rooms, studios, and boarding houses. Rooms feature premium bedding, large flat-screen televisions, minibars, in-room coffee stations, and keyless entry technology. The hotel also offers studios and long-stay apartments for extended stays.

At the center of the property is Biladi & All, a social hub serving handcrafted drinks and Neapolitan pizza prepared using traditional methods with long-fermented dough. The venue operates as a bar and event space with cocktails, local beers, DJ sessions, and live entertainment. Biladi & All is positioned as a gathering point for both hotel guests and local residents.

The hotel provides 250 square meters of meeting and event space across four rooms, with the largest room spanning 100 square meters. Wellness facilities include a 150-square-meter fitness center and a 70-square-meter sauna.

Kenneth Hein, General Manager, Me and All Hotel Leipzig, said, “Opening Me and All Hotel Leipzig is an exciting moment for our team and for the city. Leipzig is known for its creativity, openness, and entrepreneurial spirit, and we wanted to create a hotel that reflects that energy in every detail. From stylish guestrooms and engaging social hubs to community experiences and central location, the hotel offers the perfect base for guests to relax, connect, and explore the city.”

Me and All Hotels offer simple, well planned, stylish rooms and welcoming public spaces driven by local heroes who help make the hotels hubs buzzing with activity. Locals and guests mix and mingle in a relaxed fashion. World of Hyatt benefits are available with eligible stays at Me and All Hotels.