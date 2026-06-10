Preferred Hotels Reveals Summer Openings

Preferred Hotels & Resorts continues to grow its portfolio around the world, and has announced a string of new additions becoming available through summer 2026.

Building on the brand’s claim to be the world’s largest independent hotel brand, Preferred will add more stunning destinations, to excite the minds of luxury travellers. These include beach retreats, historic hideaways and safari experiences, all curated via Preferred’s own internally created ranking system, for ease of booking.

Architectural Gems

Already opened in Granada, Spain is the Gran Hotel Claridge. This 70 room boutique hotel joins Preferred’s LVX Collection, and has been created within a historic building just a few paces away from the city’s cathedral – which can be seen from the rooftop restaurant, along with views across to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

In Zanzibar, a new wellness lodge on the beach will soon be opening. ENVI Paje, overlooking the white sands Paje beach, has just 22 villas to accommodate guests, and will offer a range of wellness oriented choices, with events designed to immerse those staying in local crafts and culture.

Also joining the LVX Collection will be the new Romegas Hotel, in the Maltese capital, Valletta. Set in a carefully restored 500 year old palazzo, this architectural treat will have just 23 rooms and suites, each distinctly individual. Many rooms will feature a traditional Maltese balcony, while the property will have a swimming pool on its roof.

For those seeking to spot animals in the wild, Preferred will be adding Last Word Makanyane. A safari base located within the Madikwe Game Reserve, this intimate escape is a short drive from Johannesburg, and will offer game drives, and guided bush walks, to ensure guests come close to the many animals and birds in the locality. Each of the eight suites have floor to ceiling glazing, and face the river, to provide ideal conditions for spotting large and small game during a stay.

Somewhat cooler all together will be a stay at 360 Hotel Boutique and Spa, in Selfoss, Iceland. Opening in July 2026, this 31 room boutique hotel is located less than an hour from the country’s capital, Reykjavik, in a landscape offering dramatic views of the volcanic mountains. This is a property designed for slow luxury, encouraging guests to contemplate and reconnect. Geothermal pools, and a fully equipped spa are key features, while the hotel also has a private cinema, and restaurant featuring locally sourced ingredients.

A Fresh Focus on Wellness

The group has also launched a new initiative, designed to support guests who are specifically seeking health and wellness retreats. Preferred Wellbeing is a designation for properties with an immersive, and holistic, wellness experience in place. This initiative responds to findings from recent research, indicating more than a third of luxury travellers are actively looking for transformational wellness journeys.

More than 50 member hotels have made the cut, and promise more than a regular spa offering. Their extra features may vary from hydrothermal treatments to nature-based retreats, or perhaps a nutrition-oriented culinary programme.