Supercity Opens in York

Supercity Aparthotel has opened its ninth UK site, adding a new build property in the centre of the historic city of York.

Located within the walls of the historic destination, close to the Micklegate entry point, the hotel has 46 suites set in a carefully designed property over four floors. There is a mix of studio, one, two and bed apartments, all designed to make a work or leisure stay in the city a breeze. A number of accessible suites meet the needs of travellers and guests with compromised mobility.

Accommodation with Local Connections

Art displayed within the building includes historic artefacts uncovered when the site was being excavated ahead of construction. York is famous for its importance in Roman times, with much of that time having been learned from excavations in the city over recent years.

The opening comes as Supercity expands fast. In autumn 2025, the group opened its Leeds hotel, The Jubilee, followed by Forth House, located in Edinburgh’s New Town, a property with 66 suites. “This expansion marks a major milestone in Supercity Aparthotel’s growth journey,” noted Supercity chairman Roger Walters. “Opening in three key UK cities not only extends our reach but also lays the groundwork for further development as we continue to scale with purpose.”

The York accommodation market is a tight one, with new developments restricted by tight planning, due to the city’s heritage status, and large number of historic buildings – the very thing that brings many visitors to the city. As a result, the Top Hotel Projects Database lists just three other live projects.

First of these to open into the market will be the 116 room Room2 aparthotel, due to launch in early 2027. Operator Lamington Group has recently announced the property will open under its new brand, Second Nature. This new build replaces Swinson House, a former tax office.

Also coming is the Banana Warehouse, York, a 168 room property that will be completed in the first half of 2027. It will open with Courtyard by Marriott branding. The hotel will add to the hotel giant’s offering in the city, where it currently offers rooms in a Delta hotel close to the racecourse, and a Moxy hotel in the city centre.

A Tight Hotel Market

The city’s final pipeline project is the new Dakota Hotel, being developed by Evans Property Group on a site just five minutes walk from the city’s train station. Work has started on the 140 room development, which will be Dakota’s eighth site in the UK.

The opening in York comes at a time when the group’s Manchester property is being offered for sale. Agent Colliers is seeking offers around GBP15 million for the asset, which trades strongly and has 68 units, in Supercity’s usual mix of studio, one and two bed apartments.