A New CitizenM for Georgetown’s Waterfront

CitizenM is adding a third Washington, D.C. location this June, this time planting its flag in Georgetown. The 230-room property at 3401 K Street is notable for another reason: it’s the first citizenM to open since the brand joined Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio.

The partnership between Marriott International and Another Star—the management company behind citizenM’s 37 existing hotels in the US and Europe—means guests can now earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points across all citizenM stays.

What to Expect Inside

The hotel follows citizenM’s familiar formula: compact, well-designed rooms where nothing is wasted. XL king-size beds, 4K streaming TVs, and rain showers are standard. Guests control lighting, blinds, climate and the TV from a single in-room iPad. Common areas include a 24/7 gym, a living room for working or lingering, and the brand’s canteenM serving food and drinks around the clock. The property also features a newly commissioned mural by D.C.-based artist J.D. Deardourff.

Designed by Concrete Amsterdam, citizenM’s long-standing architecture partner, the building sits a short walk from Georgetown’s waterfront and is close to Georgetown University.

Staff First, Hospitality Second

One of citizenM’s more unique operating choices is worth noting: its front-line staff, called ambassadors, are often hired from outside hospitality entirely. Attitude trumps experience in the hiring process. After a six-week training program, each ambassador can handle any task—check-in, coffee, cocktails, or concierge questions—without redirecting guests to another colleague.

Lennert de Jong, CEO of Another Star, described Georgetown as “a creative and cultural hub,” adding that the hotel aims to become a go-to spot for both residents and travelers.

The opening is also a quiet symbol of Marriott’s expanding design-forward ambitions. As Satya Anand, Marriott’s Group President for the US, Canada and Latin America, put it: this is “a new chapter right in Marriott’s own backyard,” as the company is headquartered just outside Washington in Bethesda, Maryland.

CitizenM’s wider US portfolio now spans New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Miami, Austin, and Menlo Park, among others. The Georgetown property is the latest step in what has become a steady push into major American cities.