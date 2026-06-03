Upcoming Hotels: Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia remains one of the most active hotel development markets in the world. International brands continue to expand across the region, targeting markets with long-term development potential.

Below is a selection of upcoming hotels—all pulled from the THP hotel database—that are expected to add new room supply to Southeast Asia’s hospitality market in the coming years. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects represent a great opportunity to get involved early and be part of the upcoming development.

Location: Ho Tram, Vietnam

Ho Tram, Vietnam Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4

2028 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 548

548 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Thien Binh Minh Joint Stock Company

Thien Binh Minh Joint Stock Company Group: BW Premier Collection | BWH Hotel Group

Location: Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 165

165 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Ratchaphruek Thai Development

Ratchaphruek Thai Development Architect: A Architects 49

Location: Batam, Indonesia

Batam, Indonesia Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 214

214 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developers: Central Group – Serenity Central and TDW Property

Central Group – Serenity Central and TDW Property Hotel Group: The Ascott Limited Indonesia

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Singapore, Singapore Expected Opening Date: 2031

2031 Construction Type: Extension

Extension Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 570

570 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Management Company: Sands – Las Vegas

More Hotel Openings Ahead

The projects featured here represent only a small portion of the hotels currently in development across Southeast Asia; the THP database currently lists more than 500 projects in various stages of construction. New announcements continue to come out as operators and developers look for opportunities throughout the region.

Of course, hotel development timelines have a habit of changing and updating. But we’ll be tracking their progress and sharing updates as new milestones are reached.