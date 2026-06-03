Upcoming Hotels: Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia remains one of the most active hotel development markets in the world. International brands continue to expand across the region, targeting markets with long-term development potential.
Below is a selection of upcoming hotels—all pulled from the THP hotel database—that are expected to add new room supply to Southeast Asia’s hospitality market in the coming years. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects represent a great opportunity to get involved early and be part of the upcoming development.
Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Premier Collection by Best Western
- Location: Ho Tram, Vietnam
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 548
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Thien Binh Minh Joint Stock Company
- Group: BW Premier Collection | BWH Hotel Group
JW Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort & Spa
- Location: Phuket, Thailand
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 165
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Ratchaphruek Thai Development
- Architect: A Architects 49
Serenity Hotel & Resort Batam
- Location: Batam, Indonesia
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 214
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developers: Central Group – Serenity Central and TDW Property
- Hotel Group: The Ascott Limited Indonesia
Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort
- Location: Singapore, Singapore
- Expected Opening Date: 2031
- Construction Type: Extension
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 570
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Management Company: Sands – Las Vegas
More Hotel Openings Ahead
The projects featured here represent only a small portion of the hotels currently in development across Southeast Asia; the THP database currently lists more than 500 projects in various stages of construction. New announcements continue to come out as operators and developers look for opportunities throughout the region.
Of course, hotel development timelines have a habit of changing and updating. But we’ll be tracking their progress and sharing updates as new milestones are reached.