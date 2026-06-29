THP Picks: 4 Upcoming IHG Projects Worth Tracking

IHG Hotels & Resorts is not a group that sits still. With a portfolio spanning more than 20 brands—from the ultra-luxury Six Senses and boutique-forward Kimpton to the reliable mid-market staple voco—the group has a consistent knack for finding the right brand for the right location. The four projects here, spanning Japan, Australia, the UAE, and Spain, are a small but telling snippet of that pipeline.

They were pulled from the THP database and represent four distinct stages of the development journey. One project is still in pre-planning, one is in planning, and two are already under construction.

That spread tells a story. IHG’s growth is coming from both ends of the timeline: active builds delivering in the near term and early-stage projects laying the groundwork for the next decade. The markets reflect that too, with an emerging luxury wellness destination in rural Spain, a heritage-flavored city hotel in the UAE, a lifestyle play in one of Australia’s most competitive hotel markets, and a high-end retreat in one of Japan’s most storied resort areas.

Location: Hakone, Japan

Hakone, Japan Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Group: Six Senses | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Construction Status: Planning

Planning Expected Opening Date: 2031

2031 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 155

155 Developer: Kokoda Property

Kokoda Property Group: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3

2027 Q3 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 191

191 Interior Designer: MMAC Design Associates

MMAC Design Associates Group: voco | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Cebreros, Spain

Cebreros, Spain Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3

2027 Q3 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 60

60 Group: Six Senses | IHG Hotels & Resorts

What These Four IHG Projects Tell Us

Four projects won’t capture everything moving through IHG’s pipeline, but they illustrate something important about how the group builds: across brands, across markets, and across stages of development. A Six Senses in rural Spain and a voco in Sharjah’s Souq Al Hara are not the same conversation, and that’s the point.

For hotel suppliers, the variety here is worth paying attention to. A luxury wellness retreat under construction in Spain and a pre-planning stage Six Senses in Japan will have different timelines, different decision-makers, and different procurement needs. The THP database tracks all of it, including projects and the contacts behind them. The two projects still in earlier stages are especially relevant for suppliers looking to get in early: that’s when the most important decisions are still being made.