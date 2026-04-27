Miramis Plans European Growth

Hospitality group Miramis is adding properties in Italy and Sweden, building its presence across Europe.

The brand started out in Italy, with the La Roqqa hotel in the Italian harbour town of Porto Ercole; and the Isolotto Beach Club, overlooking a beautiful beach on the coast at Argentario. Combining hospitality in its broader sense Miramis combines both hotel accommodation and also the creation of curated spaces, with bespoke food and beverage offerings.

Building a Scandinavian Presence

Within the next 18 months, the brand is poised for considerable expansion across Italy and also into Scandinavia. In the Tuscan hills, Miramis is working to complete a transformation of La Capitana, a countryside retreat with olive and wine producing fields, which will feature just a dozen luxury suites to welcome guests. Italian architect Marco Casamonti is working on the project, which will combine modern touches with the traditional style of the region.

The main focus of hotel development in the Tuscany region is in the city of Florence. There, Belmond is completing the transformation of the Villa San Michele, while the Borgo Pignano will open later this year under the Relais & Chateaux banner. And in nearby Siena, the Palazzo Sozzini Malavolti will open during 2026, joining Accor’s Emblems Collection.

In its home location of Argentario, Miramis is working on the refurbishment of the Hotel Torre di Cala Piccola and is participating in the Ex-Cirio urban regeneration project. This will transform former industrial properties in Porto Ercole, once the site of sardine and tomato processing works, into a complex including a museum, hotel and wellness destination.

“Miramis was born from a belief that the meaningful experiences come from places that feel real, grounded and deeply connected to their surroundings. Our growth is not about scale, but about creating a number of places like no others,” commented Miramis CEO Stefano Cuoco. “Sweden represents a natural next step — a place where we see strong potential to develop hospitality, culinary and cultural experiences with the same long-term mindset that has shaped our journey in Tuscany.”

Curating a Stockholm Landmark

In Sweden, Miramis will be working to transform the Hasselbacken hotel, a historic landmark in the region that has welcomed guests since 1765. The hotel, which has an unrivalled food and beverage offering, sits in Stockholm’s Djurgården district, overlooking the city’s attractive waterways. A second Swedish project is the Gasometer, a development that will open in 2027 with a combination of architecture, music and dining. The venue will be able to accommodate 1,740 in its theatre, while also having a 1,000 capacity event space.

Miramis joins a hotel market in Stockholm that has seen relatively little new supply. Brand group IHG is busy in the city, currently creating Ruby Kungsholmen from a former office block, with a 187 room hotel due to open in autumn 2026. It also has a Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express in planning at the city’s Arlanda airport.