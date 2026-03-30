Limehome Converts Across Europe

Serviced apartment operator Limehome is winning more sites across European cities, as property owners come to appreciate its swift approach to conversions.

The company says many recent additions to its portfolio are coming as a result of repeat partnerships, which now add up to almost half of the recent deal pipeline. Property owners appreciate the ability of Limehome to quickly assess an opportunity, take over underperforming or obsolete properties and quickly reposition them. This process can often be executed in a matter of weeks.

Rapid Turnaround Assured

Taking top slot for the fastest turnaround to date is a new site in Madrid, Spain. There, Limehome took over a 36 unit property that had previously been operated by another serviced apartment brand. The relaunch was planned to be just one month after signing.

Almost as swift was the transformation of the former Hotel Miano in Munich, Germany. There a repositioning of the 174 rooms and apartments was completed in time for a reopening just eight weeks after contract signing. Another recent addition was the adaptation of a beachside hotel in Benidorm, Spain, where the 60 unit property was refurbished by Limehome’s in-house team, with an investment of over EUR1.2 million to upgrade the property.

“Limehome has evolved into a reliable partner for institutional capital,” said Dr. Josef Vollmayr, co-CEO and co-founder of Limehome. “What differentiates us today in a volatile market is the depth of trust we have built with repeat partners and our proven capability to reposition hospitality assets. Investors choose us repeatedly because our tech-enabled model delivers consistent operational performance, whether in new developments or complex repositioning projects.”

Those partners include Baltisse Real Estate, who entrusted a hotel in the European Quarter of Brussels to the Limehome approach. An existing hotel was repurposed into 114 serviced apartments, growing the brand’s presence in the Benelux region.

Similarly, a partnership with asset owner Colliers Global Investors Italy has seen Limehome take over 30 units within a larger development in central Milan. A long term lease agreement for the individual apartments will deliver the owners a more predictable cash flow, via stable occupancy.

A Strong European Pipeline

Other sites in progress include Limehome Bremen Balgequartier, occupying several floors of former bank offices and our to open by mid 2026; and Limehome Hamburg Harburg, also preparing for opening later in the year. In Italy, new sites include two adjacent hotels in the coastal town of Bari, due to reopen following refurbishment, later in 2026.

Limehome was established in 2018, and is one of the new breed of tech-led serviced apartment providers, utilising a digital journey for guests that maximises operational efficiency. To date, the company has grown to a team of more than 300 people, managing over 13,000 apartments across 154 destinations in 13 European countries.