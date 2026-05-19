Barriere Expands Fouquet’s in Greece

French Group Lucien Barriere is stepping up its international expansion, with the opening of its first Greek hotel, Fouquet’s Mykonos.

The 61 room resort has been developed by local partner Yoda Group, and will operate under a management agreement. It is located alongside Paraga Beach, on the south of the island of Mykonos. In addition to the 61 rooms, there are three villas, while guest facilities include an indoor swimming pool and rock spa.

A Growing Hotel Portfolio

This will be the fifth Fouquet’s hotel, joining establishments already open and trading in Courcheval, New York, Paris and Saint-Barthélemy. “The opening of Fouquet’s Mykonos marks an important milestone in our international expansion,” commented Grégory Rabuel, CEO of the Barrière Group.

“By establishing our first presence in Greece, we are pursuing our ambition to accompany our guests to the destinations they travel to, with venues that combine excellence, identity, and emotion. Mykonos was an obvious choice, thanks to its ability to bring together natural beauty, cultural influence, and international appeal.”

The latest Fouquet’s hotel opens into a local hotel market where the brands are making more of an impact. Also opening this season on the island is Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, now expected to launch in July. Its 94 rooms and villas will all have commanding sea views, from the property’s hillside location.

A smaller four star boutique property, Collini Hotel Mykonos will also come into the market following refurbishment. Its 29 rooms will be bookable via Best Western’s WorldHotels Elite platform. And towards the end of the year, the Hilton Mykonos Beach Resort & Spa will complete. Some of the 75 rooms and suites will feature private pools, while the hotel will have two restaurants, and two bars.

Elsewhere, the Barriere Group is continuing to expand is casino business. In April 2026, it acquired Póvoa de Varzim Casino in Portugal. The historic casino sits in a seaside resort around 30 kilometres from Porto, and has been welcoming gamblers since 1934. As well as 500 gaming machines, and 11 tables, the property also has a 400 seat theatre.

Barriere aims to update the property, according to Clément Martin-Saint-Léon, general manager of the casino division. “Our ambition is to bring a contemporary take on the casino, envisioning it as a vibrant hub in its own right, where gaming interacts with the performing arts, fine dining, and the overall experience.”

Launching in Lisbon

The company is also preparing to launch another luxury hotel, in Lisbon. Maison Barrière Principe Real will feature 11 suites, plus a selection of luxury apartments with one to three bedrooms, in a property styled around the look and feel of a Parisian residence. After launching a first phase in 2026, Barriere will work on a second phase, a boutique hotel, which will open around two years later.

The company currently operates 32 casinos, and one gaming club, under the Barriere Casinos brand.