Langham Expands in China

Langham Hospitality Group has signed an agreement that will see two of its key hotel brands launch in the new state-backed city project of Xiong’an New Area, in northern China.

Developments in Asia and the Middle East are on a scale no longer seen in the West, with whole new cities planned, and built in short order. For those in the hotel space, such projects present great new opportunities to get their brands into new destinations, with a great first mover advantage. For Langham, this particular opportunity will see its brands Cordis Hotels & Resorts, and Ying’nFlo, launch in the early stages of development of this new “city of the future”.

Exploiting New Opportunities

Langham signed a management agreement with China Xiong’an Group Public Service Management Company to guide development of the new properties. The city will benefit from a commitment by authorities to relocate a number of key organisations from Beijing to support this new destination, as they look to develop the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region.

Cordis is an upper midscale hotel brand, while Ying’nFlo is a select service offering. In this project, the two hotels will sit within a single complex, making for streamlined hotel operations while offering guests a choice of price points for their stay. Both hotels will open by mid 2028, with the Cordis offering 180 rooms for guests, and the lifestyle-led Ying’nFlo having 120 rooms.

Backed by Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group operates a family of brands from Langham to Cordis, Eaton Workshop and Ying’nFlo. It is expanding fast across China, while the Langham brand is also growing globally with a range of developments in progress.

The banner Langham brand has a strong pipeline of international hotels. In Pasadena, California the company has just opened the 362 room Langham Huntington. Later this year it will open Langham Customs House in Bangkok, a 78 room transformation of a heritage building in the Thai capital.

Through to 2027, and it promises to be a busy year of openings for Langham. Properties in Venice and Kuala Lumpur will launch, along with a new Chinese address, The Langham Ningbo Xiushui Street. Further ahead, the pipeline includes Langham Diriyah Gate in Saudi Arabia, The Langham Seattle, adding to the US portfolio, and The Langham Tokyo.

Brands Poised for Chinese Success

A recent addition to the Langham pipeline is a project in Jinan, China. There, Jinan Licheng District Quanfuhe Investment Development Co has signed Langham to manage a new 286 room hotel in the city’s Honglou area. The new build project should be completed and ready for opening in 2029.

Further Cordis brand hotels are coming through, with Cordis Xi’an about to open in the Airport New City district, offering 252 rooms. It will be joined in the coming months by Cordis Kunshan Xiajia River, with 285 rooms. Ying’nFlo, meanwhile will open a 200 room hotel in Dongguan in early 2027, with a similar sized hotel to come in Suzhou.