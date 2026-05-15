Marriott Adds Tribute Hotel in Cairo

Marriott has added a further hotel and residences project to the growing pipeline of hotels planned for Egypt’s burgeoning metropolis of Cairo.

The group has signed to brand a Tribute Portfolio hotel, and associated branded residences, within the new Restrict mixed development in Sheikh Zayed, which will be created by local real estate developer TLD. This will be a major new scheme alongside the Cairo to Alexandra road, that is set to include the 123 room Tribute hotel, 250 serviced residences, plus a retail complex with more than 100 stores and restaurants, plus office units to support local businesses.

Hotels as Part of a Mixed Use Model

By developing Westrict as a unified project, the aim is to create efficiencies by allowing services to be shared, and property management to be co-ordinated. Public access will be allowed across a series of co-ordinated outdoor spaces, with terraces and rooftops, and landscaped areas.

Spanish design practice L35 is co-ordinating the architecture, which will work to EDGE sustainability standards. Features of the buildings will include facades designed to maximise the use of natural light, while also limiting solar gain. The seven storey Tribute hotel will sit at the heart of the project as a key linking element.

TLD will be using an increasingly popular development model, combining private residences with hospitality. Branded residences can support a major project development financially, as private apartment sales are generally committed up front, providing funds to help reduce the borrowing required to complete a development.

Egypt accounts for more than one third of all Africa’s hotel development pipeline, according to a recent analysis by W Hospitality Group. That study counted more than 185 projects planned in the country, including substantial additions in and around Cairo and New Cairo, plus major new tourism projects on the country’s coastline.

In the greater Cairo region, Marriott alone has many more pipeline hotels. These include a luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel planned for Cairo Palm Hills, with around 200 rooms. When it opens in 2027, the hotel will feature a mix of traditional hotel rooms, plus one, two and three bedroom serviced apartments, ideal for families travelling together.

A Pair of Moxy Hotels to Come

The group is also bringing its playful Moxy brand to Cairo, and in 2027 will open Moxy Hotels Chess Field Al Jazi, which will be within new New Cairo development area. Designed by Pavilion Architects, it will feature 124 rooms. A second Moxy is also in development, following in 2029. Moxy Cairo Downtown will be larger, with 150 rooms, and will be set within a redevelopment of the former Ministry of Interior buildings.

Also in New Cairo, Marriott will be bringing its W brand to the city with a major residences project. Part of One Ninety Development, it is already under construction and features 300 residences, with one to four bedrooms. Egyptian developer LMD is delivering the project, which is one of a growing number of standalone residence developments, as global hotel brands look to expand the influence of their flags into the residential sector.