Minor Builds Traction in the Americas

Thailand’s Minor Hotels is making plans for a major expansion of its business across the Americas, off the back of initial openings already in the works.

The group already has a strong presence across key Asian markets and, thanks to its takeover of Spanish group NH in the last decade, has a ready made portfolio across Europe. In recent media interviews, CEO Dilip Rajakarier has made no secret of his desire to add significant hotel presence across the Americas.

Balancing Inbound Demand

Across its current portfolio of more than 560 hotels, he points to the fact that around 16% of inbound hotel guest demand comes from US visitors. That presents a clear opportunity to invite those travellers to enjoy Minor brands, when they travel domestically.

In North America, the first hotel in Minor’s campaign to launch will be the Wolseley Hotel New York City, opening in late 2026. The former Chatwal hotel is being refurbished and will offer 76 rooms and a full service food and beverage offering, with the Wolseley brand’s unique stamp of Britishness.

Two Anantara projects will follow, with Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences being built on the Sandy Point coastline of North Caicos. The 78 room luxury resort is scheduled to open in late 2029. It will be followed by a landmark tower project in Florida, with Anantara Miami Resort & Residences. The block on Biscayne Boulevard will be a mix of branded condominiums, and regular hotel rooms, all designed to project the Anantara brand as Minor looks to sign more US sites.

Minor is also looking to expand its influence in key central American markets. Thanks to its acquisition of NH Hotels in Spain in 2018, the group already has a presence in key South American markets, something that Minor is keen to build on.

In 2027, its European Tivoli brand will land in Mexico, with a five star resort, Tivoli Merida Residences, coming to the capital of Yucatan. The development will be part of the historic Casona 333 complex.

In 2027, Minor will launch its luxury brand in Brazil, with the opening of Anantara Mamucabo Bahia Resort. This 116 room, expansive resort will be located in Baixo. Also coming is Anantara Prea Ceara Resort, a resort on the country’s northern coast that will include guestrooms and villas, plus branded residential bungalows.

Building in Brazil

The pair will soon be joined by Aventora Resort Baia Formosa Minor Reserve Collection. Overlooking the ocean on the Brazilian coast, this will be not only a great place to relax, but also the ideal base for exploring many of the region’s natural attractions.

In Paraguay, Minor is looking forward to opening a hotel under its NH Collection brand. The NH Collection Asuncion Imperiale will be set within a 70 storey complex in the centre of the Paraguayan capital. Further south, Minor has signed Anantara Ushuaia in Argentina. The luxury 60 room resort will open close to the country’s southern tip, in 2028.