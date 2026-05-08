Accor Shakes off Conflict Concerns

Accor announced revenues for the first quarter of 2026 up 2.3% year on year, at EUR1,313 million, as the global group saw minimal impact from the conflict in the Middle East.

The revpar measure was up 5.1%, as hotels across the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions pushed up room rates, in the face of robust demand. Luxury and lifestyle hotels saw revpar up 6%, boosted by continuing strong demand for luxury properties.

Momentum Has Been Maintained

“The strong momentum from the start of the year more than offset the effects of the conflict in the Middle East,” commented CEO Sebastien Bazin. “The Group has also implemented measures to protect results, enabling us to minimize the impact of the situation on our performance, prepare for the rebound, and capture growth in regions temporarily benefiting from increased demand, such as Europe and Southeast Asia.”

Accor also reported a net unit growth for the last year of 3.8%, as it continues to push for growth in most hotel markets around the world, with more than 45 brands to offer to hotel owners who wish to partner with Accor. In recent weeks, it has signed an agreement in Egypt with Orascom Development to develop the El Gouna Red Sea destination. Accor’s existing Mövenpick El Gouna hotel will be substantially refurbished and upgraded, to become Sofitel El Gouna Resort. The phased renovation will start in 2027.

Also recently added to the pipeline is the group’s first Emblems Collection property in France. La Citadelle Vauban of Belle-Île-en-Mer, located on the French coast, is being transformed from a defensive landmark into a unique hotel, with 90 rooms, suites and apartments. It will open in mid 2027, joining a collection of distinctive properties that is already growing strongly around the globe. Further openings in Canada, Italy, and Greece are planned, with the aim to grow the brand to 60 properties by 2032.

Accor’s MGallery brand is set for a busy year of openings through 2026. These include M Gallery Hotel Belitung in Indonesia, and in Thailand, MGallery will add Navera Phuket. On the island of St Martin, a transformation of the former Beach Plaza Hotel, will see the creation of The Whimsy Hotel & Spa, which will join MGallery in the last quarter of 2026.

Growing Luxury Brands

Towards the end of 2026, Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema will open in Brazil, as a new flagship for the luxury brand. The 172 room property is a transformation of an existing property, and as it is one of the tallest in the area, there will be unrivalled views from the hotel’s rooftop bar.

In February 2026, the group’s Fairmont brand celebrated the opening of Fairmont Hanoi, the first destination in Vietnam for the brand. It offers accommodation in 241 rooms and suites, in a location within the city’s Old Quarter. In Canada, a new Fairmont has recently been signed with developer Truman. A 225 room Fairmont is destined for construction in Calgary as part of a new mixed use downtown development, with opening pencilled in for late 2031.