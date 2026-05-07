Scandic Optimistic for Summer 2026

Scandic Hotel Group is looking forward to a strong performing summer period, after starting 2026 in a solid fashion, with first quarter net sales up 3.1%.

In what is its quietest period of the calendar, Scandic was able to increase its average occupancy to 55.8%, compared with 55.1% the prior year. Operating profits came in at SEK212 million.

Strong Forward Bookings

“Overall, the market trend was positive, although the early timing of Easter had some negative impact, reported CEO Jens Mathiesen. “The second quarter is off to a good start, and we are now preparing for our peak period. Our booking situation is good, and we are not currently experiencing any direct impact on demand due to the geopolitical situation.”

The group was recently enlarged as it took over the operational management of Dalata Hotels, after that comapany was acquired by Scandinavian hotel investment group Pandox. As a result there are now many more properties to manage, including a strong portfolio across the UK and Ireland under the Clayton and Maldron brands. Restructuring is under way, with the process expected to be complete in the second half of 2026.

The group started 2026 by topping up its development pipeline, signing four new hotels. Three are for the Scandic Go brand, in the Norwegian destinations of Oslo, Stavanger and Tromso. The 170 room Tromso hotel will open in 2028, as will the 152 room Stavanger property. In Oslo, the Scandic Go will actually be a conversion of one of the group’s existing properties, currently trading under the main Scandic brand.

A fourth signing is in London, which will be an addition to the Maldron brand. As a result, the Scandic pipeline has grown to 22 properties, with eight of these due to open during 2026.

Scandic is busily expanding in Germany, a market where it sees plenty of opportunity. During the first quarter, it opened Scandic Stuttgart Europaviertel, a 173 room hotel, following a refurbishment. Towards the end of 2026, Scandic Berlin will open. This is a 214 room property, located close to the famous Kurfürstendamm shopping street in the city. And looking further ahead, Scandic has signed to add the 430 room Scandic Hamburg, a hotel due to open in early 2030.

New Openings Across Europe

In just a few weeks, the group will launch Scandic Go Oulu Torihotelli. The 144 room hotel is part of Scandic’s programme to build its presence in Finland. A further Scandic Go in the Swedish town of Jonkoping will open later in the year.

The Dalata brands also have a busy year. In Dublin, the Maldron Hotel Croke Park will open during the first half of 2026, followed by the addition of the Clayton Hotel Tiergarten in Berlin in the autumn. And in late 2026, Clayton will open another Scottish hotel, the Clayton St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.