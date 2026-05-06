Wyndham Adds Three Dolce Properties

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has added three new US properties to its upscale and lifestyle portfolio, under its Dolce by Wyndham brand.

The recently added properties are in Miami Beach, Palm Springs and the Hudson Valley, locations that could barely be further apart. But the properties are united by the Dolce by Wyndham approach, which delivers design-led destinations and a high level of guest amenities – all destined to ensure a memorable stay. The evolving brand draws together a mix of boutique style properties that generally have a strong appeal for couples, individuals and groups seeking a stylish stay.

A Collection with Common Themes

In Miami Beach, the new Dolce features 90 rooms in a location close to the beach, and conveniently near the Miami Beach Convention Center. Interiors are a combination of Mediterranean warmth, and modern style, while the photographic work of Greg Lotus features on the walls throughout.

In California, the V Capri Palm Springs enjoys the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains. Wyndham describes the property as a “retro-chic desert escape”, and it has more than 140 rooms with many enjoying mountain views. A relaxing getaway, the hotel is conveniently minutes from the local airport and downtown Palm Springs.

And in the north east, Wyndham has added Sleepy Hollow Hotel, a larger property with more than 240 rooms. This estate style retreat is in the Hudson Valley, just a half hour from the lights of New York City, and offers an enviable package of meeting and events spaces including a substantial ballroom, making it the ideal location for weddings, conferences and corporate events.

“At the heart of the Dolce brand are hotels rooted in their destinations, with experiences shaped by place, design and how people want to travel today,” explained Leo Danese, Wyndham’s vice president responsible for upscale and lifestyle brands. “As the brand further expands, we’re growing in high-demand destinations that leave a lasting impression, building a portfolio of properties that deliver thoughtful, consistent, high-quality stays that not only wow guests but help drive long-term value for owners.”

Growing Globally

Dolce by Wyndham already has a noticeable presence in Europe, too. There, its destination properties include Dolce by Wyndham Versailles, not far from the French capital, set in the grounds of the Domaine du Montcel. Overlooking the Aegean sea in Turkey is Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı, while for Mediterranean sun seekers, there is Dolce by Wyndham Siracusa on the Italian island of Sicily.

Further additions to the Dolce portfolio include the upcoming Dolce Hotel Arch Ray Resort Fredericksburg. This Texan destination will have 120 rooms, and will be opening in autumn 2027. And the brand has two Indian sites under development. Dolce by Wyndham Resort Udaipur promises guests great views across the Aravalli hills in Kodiyat, when it opens in 2030. And around the same time, Dolce by Wyndham Resort Goa will be opening, on a site down the country’s west coast.