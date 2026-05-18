Strong Growth for Small Luxury Hotels

Small Luxury Hotels of the World continues on its growth path, adding 29 new hotels to its group in the first quarter of 2026.

The additions take the portfolio of independent properties to over 700 hotels, offering a broad swathe of international choices for travellers seeking a different experience from mainstream hotel brands offered by groups such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Accor. SLH claims leadership in the creation of a band of boutique hotels for guests to enjoy – all under one umbrella, but at the same time, fiercely independent.

A Dynamic Collection Brand

Collection brands have grown in stature during recent years, with many of the major hotel groups launching their own. Behind the strategy is a desire to bring independent hotels into their distribution and loyalty systems. But the move requires an about turn, when compared with the traditional branded hotel model, which favours a uniformity about all the hotels under the brand, sharing colourways, signage, and room sizes and layouts. In contrast, hotels joining collection brands need to be able to retain their individuality, without feeling the need to conform.

Among recent collection brand launches are Accor’s Emblems Collection, which has started growing a distinctive group of standout properties. In October 2025, Hilton launched its 25th brand, the Outset Collection; while in early 2026, IHG added its Noted Collection, promising a soft brand aiming to straddle the upscale and upper upscale market segments.

The additions are spread across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, there is the Grace Hotel in County Mayo, Ireland, and Casa Caprile in Anacapri, Italy. This restored 19th century property has just 12 bespoke rooms. Also in Italy, Eight Venezia is opening in Venice, following comprehensive refurbishment.

And in Reims, capital of the French Champagne region, Le 3 by Champagne Thienot is now taking bookings, after opening in late 2025. A period townhouse with 14 rooms, it unsurprisingly has a great cellar, as well as a beautiful spa for guests to enjoy.

Vietnam is growing as an international tourist destination, and SLH has responded with the addition of two sister hotels. Azerai La Residence in Hue City is a former colonial mansion, with architectural style reflecting its 1930s roots. Azerai Ke Ga Bay in Tan Thanh is set in acres of gardens, close to the beach, offering guests everything from cookery classes to adventures in the sand dunes.

Alternatives to Mainstream Hotels

In addition to hotels, SLH also offers alternative accommodation in the form of river cruise ships. The latest addition to the portfolio is the Historia Boutique Hotel Nile Cruise. Reserving one of the vessel’s 44 luxury cabins is the ideal way to see Egypt, travelling from Luxor to Aswan.

SLH operates its own loyalty programme, SLH Club, which cross promotes member properties, as well as providing perks for regular hotel guests. In mid 2024, SLH agreed a partnership with Hilton, allowing its hotels to be available for booking via Hilton distribution channels, and also linking properties to the Hilton Honors loyalty programme.