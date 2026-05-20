Hyatt Select Set for Chinese Growth

Hyatt Hotels is the latest international brand group to find a strategic partner to help drive growth in the important Chinese hotel market.

The company is teaming up with a local specialist, in order to make an impact with its Hyatt Select brand. Huanyue International Holdings, part of the Dossen Group, has committed to a master franchise agreement that will roll out Hyatt Select hotels across the Chinese mainland. The pair have not publicly set a growth target, but clearly aim to make an impact on the upper midscale segment of the Chinese hotel market.

Collaboration with an Established Partner

“This collaboration with Dossen Group is a pivotal step forward in our thoughtful growth strategy for China,” said Stephen Ho, regional president at Hyatt. “Dossen’s proven scale, deep market expertise, and innovative, tech-driven approach make them the ideal franchisee to bring the Hyatt Select experience to travellers across the country.”

Dossen is a well established player in the Chinese hotel market, as one of the largest management groups. It has over 3,500 hotels open or in development, across over 30 provinces and regions of the country.

Hyatt launched Hyatt Select in February 2025, adding the brand to its Essentials portfolio. A significant step into the midmarket for Hyatt, the aim is to build a hotel chain that reaches markets not currently served by other Hyatt brands, which may typically seek larger properties in bigger cities and conurbations.

The brand was deliberately designed in a flexible way, to make it an option for hotel conversions – a potential key driver of fast growth. Whether new build or conversion, Hyatt is aiming to add hotels with between 70 and 200 rooms. The format has an inclusive breakfast, a basic grab and go market, and a streamlined, modern feel.

Following its launch in the USA, the brand has expanded into Europe. In February 2026, Hyatt announced plans for a flagship Hyatt Select in Berlin, with a planned opening in 2028. Hyatt Select Berlin Prenzlauer Berg will have 140 rooms, and will be located in a dynamic sector of east Berlin.

Alongside Hyatt Select, the Essentials portfolio also includes the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands. Between these, Hyatt aims to double their presence across the EAME region, by 2030 – so it is targeting further signings imminently.

Growing Momenum in China

Many of Hyatt’s other brands are already making good headway in China, with several openings scheduled through 2026. In Changchun, it will be opening the Langbo, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, a 200 room new build in the city. A similar sized property, Andaz Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City, will launch towards the year end in Hangzhou.

Autumn 2026 will see the opening of FILA HOUSE Shanghai, the first FILA branded hotel in the world. The 117 room property will be joining Hyatt’s JDV Collection from opening. And in the south of the country, the 356 room Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Airport will open around the same time.