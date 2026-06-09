Heading West: 4 U.S. Hotel Projects to Watch

The western U.S. doesn’t have one hotel market . . . it has many. Mountain resort towns, high-desert cities, rural retreats, and major convention destinations all sit within the same region, and each is attracting its own wave of hotel development. That variety is exactly what makes the West worth paying attention to right now.

The four projects below come straight from the THP hotel database and span four states: Colorado, Washington, Utah, and Arizona, all in different markets, different segments, different stages of construction. For suppliers and hospitality professionals, they represent the kind of early intelligence that’s worth acting on.

Location: Telluride, Colorado

Telluride, Colorado Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4

2028 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 95

95 Developer: Fort Partners and Merrimac Ventures

Fort Partners and Merrimac Ventures Group: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Location: Orondo, Washington

Orondo, Washington Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q2

2028 Q2 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 60

60 Investors/Owners: Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures

Location: Heber City, Utah

Heber City, Utah Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 85

85 Developer: Angstrom Development Group

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 296

296 Developer: HSL Properties and Pueblo Center Partners L.L.P.

HSL Properties and Pueblo Center Partners L.L.P. Group: Hyatt Regency Hotels | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Keep an Eye on the West

These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across the western U.S. The THP database tracks hotel developments spanning multiple states, segments, and construction stages, with new projects added regularly.

No development timeline is guaranteed. Projects evolve, schedules are pushed back or forward, and plans sometimes change direction entirely. But that’s precisely why staying close to the hotel pipeline matters; the earlier aware of a project, the better positioned you are when it does move forward. The U.S. market keeps generating new opportunities, and THP will keep covering them as they emerge.