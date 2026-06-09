Heading West: 4 U.S. Hotel Projects to Watch

The western U.S. doesn’t have one hotel market . . . it has many. Mountain resort towns, high-desert cities, rural retreats, and major convention destinations all sit within the same region, and each is attracting its own wave of hotel development. That variety is exactly what makes the West worth paying attention to right now.
The four projects below come straight from the THP hotel database and span four states: Colorado, Washington, Utah, and Arizona, all in different markets, different segments, different stages of construction. For suppliers and hospitality professionals, they represent the kind of early intelligence that’s worth acting on.
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride
- Location: Telluride, Colorado
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 95
- Developer: Fort Partners and Merrimac Ventures
- Group: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Inn and Spa at Rocky Pond
- Location: Orondo, Washington
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q2
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 60
- Investors/Owners: Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures
The Slope Heber City
- Location: Heber City, Utah
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 85
- Developer: Angstrom Development Group
Hyatt Regency – At the Tucson Convention Center
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 296
- Developer: HSL Properties and Pueblo Center Partners L.L.P.
- Group: Hyatt Regency Hotels | Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Keep an Eye on the West
These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across the western U.S. The THP database tracks hotel developments spanning multiple states, segments, and construction stages, with new projects added regularly.
No development timeline is guaranteed. Projects evolve, schedules are pushed back or forward, and plans sometimes change direction entirely. But that’s precisely why staying close to the hotel pipeline matters; the earlier aware of a project, the better positioned you are when it does move forward. The U.S. market keeps generating new opportunities, and THP will keep covering them as they emerge.