Florida’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently in Progress

Florida’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently underway illustrate this activity: Rosewood The Raleigh Miami Beach in Miami Beach; Hyatt Centric Downtown Sarasota (The Quay) in Sarasota; St. Regis Resort and Residences, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale; and The Ballad Hotel in Clearwater.
These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across Florida and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.
Rosewood The Raleigh Miami Beach
- Location: Miami Beach, Florida
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q1
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 60
- Developer: Nahla Capital
- Group: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts | Rosewood Hotel Group
Hyatt Centric Downtown Sarasota (The Quay)
- Location: Sarasota, Florida
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q1
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 174
- Developer: Kolter Group
St. Regis Resort and Residences, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 197
- Developer: Related Group
- Group: St. Regis Hotels | Marriott International, Inc.
The Ballad Hotel
- Location: Clearwater, Florida
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 158
- Developer: DeNunzio Group
What the Florida Data Shows
The THP database covers hotel development activity across Florida, the U.S., and other global markets, tracking details such as construction status, expected opening date, star rating, brand, room count, and project type. This depth gives suppliers and operators visibility into deals before they become public knowledge.
Projects still in planning, such as St. Regis Resort and Residences, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale, give suppliers a window to connect with developers early, before contracts are finalized. Projects already under construction, like Rosewood The Raleigh Miami Beach and Hyatt Centric Downtown Sarasota, both targeting Q1 2028 openings, offer firmer timelines for planning outreach or finalizing supply agreements.
Access to the full THP database lets hotel suppliers and industry professionals filter Florida projects by construction stage, market, or opening timeline, building a clearer picture of where the state’s hotel pipeline is headed.