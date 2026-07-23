Florida’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently in Progress

Florida’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently underway illustrate this activity: Rosewood The Raleigh Miami Beach in Miami Beach; Hyatt Centric Downtown Sarasota (The Quay) in Sarasota; St. Regis Resort and Residences, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale; and The Ballad Hotel in Clearwater.

These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across Florida and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q1

2028 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 60

60 Developer: Nahla Capital

Nahla Capital Group: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts | Rosewood Hotel Group

Location: Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota, Florida Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q1

2028 Q1 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 174

174 Developer: Kolter Group

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 197

197 Developer: Related Group

Related Group Group: St. Regis Hotels | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 158

158 Developer: DeNunzio Group

What the Florida Data Shows

The THP database covers hotel development activity across Florida, the U.S., and other global markets, tracking details such as construction status, expected opening date, star rating, brand, room count, and project type. This depth gives suppliers and operators visibility into deals before they become public knowledge.

Projects still in planning, such as St. Regis Resort and Residences, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale, give suppliers a window to connect with developers early, before contracts are finalized. Projects already under construction, like Rosewood The Raleigh Miami Beach and Hyatt Centric Downtown Sarasota, both targeting Q1 2028 openings, offer firmer timelines for planning outreach or finalizing supply agreements.

Access to the full THP database lets hotel suppliers and industry professionals filter Florida projects by construction stage, market, or opening timeline, building a clearer picture of where the state’s hotel pipeline is headed.