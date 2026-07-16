Brazil’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

Brazil’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently underway illustrate this activity: Aquan Prime Resort in Foz do Iguaçu; Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema; Vila Galé João Pessoa; and The Tryst Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro.
These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across Brazil and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.
Aquan Prime Resort
- Location: Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 362
- Architect: Duo + Arquitetura
- Group: Prime Vacation
Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema
- Location: Rio de Janeiro
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 172
- Developer: Anastassiadis Arquitetos
- Group: Sofitel Hotels & Resorts | Accor
Vila Gale Joao Pessoa
- Location: Joao Pessoa, Brazil
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
- Construction Type: Conversion
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 80
- Group: Vila Galé Hoteis
The Tryst Ipanema
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 140
- Developer: Equipa Group
Tracking the Full Brazil Pipeline
The THP database tracks hotel development activity across Brazil and many other markets, with detail down to construction stage, expected opening date, star rating, chain name, room count, project type, and more. This level of detail allows suppliers and operators to identify opportunities before they reach the broader market.
Projects still in planning, such as Vila Galé João Pessoa, are particularly useful for suppliers looking to establish early relationships with developers and owners. Projects further along, like Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema with its Q4 2026 opening date, offer a clearer timeline for planning outreach or securing contracts.
Hotel suppliers and industry professionals can access the full THP dataset to filter developments by construction stage, region, or timeline, building a more complete view of where the Brazilian pipeline is headed.