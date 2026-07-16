Brazil’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

Brazil’s hotel development pipeline continues to move forward across a range of markets and project types. Four projects currently underway illustrate this activity: Aquan Prime Resort in Foz do Iguaçu; Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema; Vila Galé João Pessoa; and The Tryst Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro.

These four projects represent just a small sample of the activity tracked in the THP database, which covers hotel developments across Brazil and beyond in far greater depth. Hotel suppliers and industry professionals looking to identify opportunities tied to specific construction stages, regions, or timelines can access the full dataset for a more complete view of the pipeline.

Location: Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil

Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 362

362 Architect: Duo + Arquitetura

Duo + Arquitetura Group: Prime Vacation

Location: Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4

2026 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 172

172 Developer: Anastassiadis Arquitetos

Anastassiadis Arquitetos Group: Sofitel Hotels & Resorts | Accor

Location: Joao Pessoa, Brazil

Joao Pessoa, Brazil Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 80

80 Group: Vila Galé Hoteis

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 140

140 Developer: Equipa Group

Tracking the Full Brazil Pipeline

The THP database tracks hotel development activity across Brazil and many other markets, with detail down to construction stage, expected opening date, star rating, chain name, room count, project type, and more. This level of detail allows suppliers and operators to identify opportunities before they reach the broader market.

Projects still in planning, such as Vila Galé João Pessoa, are particularly useful for suppliers looking to establish early relationships with developers and owners. Projects further along, like Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema with its Q4 2026 opening date, offer a clearer timeline for planning outreach or securing contracts.

Hotel suppliers and industry professionals can access the full THP dataset to filter developments by construction stage, region, or timeline, building a more complete view of where the Brazilian pipeline is headed.