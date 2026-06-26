Snapshot: 4 Projects in Egypt’s Hotel Pipeline

Egypt’s hospitality sector continues to attract significant investment, with new hotel developments planned across key destinations. From the Red Sea resort hub of Sharm El-Sheikh to the growing urban markets of Cairo and Aswan, developers and hotel brands are expanding their presence to meet anticipated demand from travelers.

The four projects highlighted below were pulled from the THP database and represent only a small snapshot of the activity currently moving through Egypt’s hotel development pipeline. Together, they illustrate the breadth of projects underway, spanning luxury resorts, business-focused accommodations, and new-build properties at various stages of development.

Location: Sharm El-Sheikh

Sharm El-Sheikh Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 730

730 Developer: Citystars Management & Real Estate Consultation Co. S.A.E.

Citystars Management & Real Estate Consultation Co. S.A.E. Group: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts | Accor

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 126

126 Developer: TG Developments

TG Developments Group: Hilton Garden Inn | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Sidi Abd El Rahman

Sidi Abd El Rahman Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4

2028 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 108

108 Developers: EGYGAB

EGYGAB Group: U Hotels & Resorts | Absolute Hotel Services

Location: Aswan, Egypt

Aswan, Egypt Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 200

200 Developer: Misr Hollanda

Misr Hollanda Group: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Keep an Eye on the Northeast

These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across Egypt. The THP database tracks hotel developments spanning multiple countries, segments, and construction stages, with new projects added daily.

No development timeline is guaranteed. Projects evolve, schedules are pushed back or forward, and plans sometimes change direction entirely. But that’s exactly why staying close to the hotel pipeline matters; the earlier you are aware of a project, the better positioned you are when it does move forward. Egypt’s market keeps generating new opportunities, and THP will keep covering them as they emerge.