Snapshot: 4 Projects in Egypt’s Hotel Pipeline

Egypt’s hospitality sector continues to attract significant investment, with new hotel developments planned across key destinations. From the Red Sea resort hub of Sharm El-Sheikh to the growing urban markets of Cairo and Aswan, developers and hotel brands are expanding their presence to meet anticipated demand from travelers.
The four projects highlighted below were pulled from the THP database and represent only a small snapshot of the activity currently moving through Egypt’s hotel development pipeline. Together, they illustrate the breadth of projects underway, spanning luxury resorts, business-focused accommodations, and new-build properties at various stages of development.
Fairmont Citystars Sharm El Sheikh Hotel & Residences
- Location: Sharm El-Sheikh
- Expected Opening Date: 2030
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 730
- Developer: Citystars Management & Real Estate Consultation Co. S.A.E.
- Group: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts | Accor
Hilton Garden Inn New Cairo Palm East
- Location: Cairo, Egypt
- Expected Opening Date: 2030
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 126
- Developer: TG Developments
- Group: Hilton Garden Inn | Hilton Worldwide
U Hotel Masaya North Coast
- Location: Sidi Abd El Rahman
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 108
- Developers: EGYGAB
- Group: U Hotels & Resorts | Absolute Hotel Services
Holiday Inn Aswan
- Location: Aswan, Egypt
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Pre-Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 200
- Developer: Misr Hollanda
- Group: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts | IHG Hotels & Resorts
Keep an Eye on the Northeast
These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across Egypt. The THP database tracks hotel developments spanning multiple countries, segments, and construction stages, with new projects added daily.
No development timeline is guaranteed. Projects evolve, schedules are pushed back or forward, and plans sometimes change direction entirely. But that’s exactly why staying close to the hotel pipeline matters; the earlier you are aware of a project, the better positioned you are when it does move forward. Egypt’s market keeps generating new opportunities, and THP will keep covering them as they emerge.