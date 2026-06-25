Thailand’s Hotel Pipeline: 3 Hotels Currently Underway

Thailand has long been one of the world’s most visited destinations, and its hotel development pipeline shows no signs of slowing down. From the beaches of Phuket and Koh Samui to the buzzing streets of Bangkok, international brands and independent operators are investing heavily in the country’s hospitality infrastructure—with a wave of new builds, conversions, and refurbishments all currently in motion. For hotel suppliers, that activity translates directly into procurement opportunities across a wide range of categories.

The three projects featured here are drawn from the THP database, which tracks hotel development activity across the globe, and they represent just a small slice of what’s currently listed for Thailand alone. Here’s what’s underway.

Location: Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 165

165 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Ratchaphruek Thai Development

Ratchaphruek Thai Development Group: JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3

2027 Q3 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 220

220 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Siam Motors Group

Siam Motors Group Group: Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts | Pan Pacific Hotels Group Ltd.

Location: Koh Samui, Thailand

Koh Samui, Thailand Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 32

32 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developer: RASA Hospitality

RASA Hospitality Hotel Group: COLBERT Collection | Minor Hotels

Tracking Hotel Development Across Thailand

Hotel development activity in Thailand spans all phases of construction: vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening. Above were just four examples of projects currently listed in the THP database.

As more hotels move through these phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in any country, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.