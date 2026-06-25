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Thailand’s Hotel Pipeline: 3 Hotels Currently Underway

Thailand hotels
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
From new builds to refurbishments, THP is tracking major hotel developments across Thailand. Here are 3 projects opening in 2027.

Thailand has long been one of the world’s most visited destinations, and its hotel development pipeline shows no signs of slowing down. From the beaches of Phuket and Koh Samui to the buzzing streets of Bangkok, international brands and independent operators are investing heavily in the country’s hospitality infrastructure—with a wave of new builds, conversions, and refurbishments all currently in motion. For hotel suppliers, that activity translates directly into procurement opportunities across a wide range of categories.

The three projects featured here are drawn from the THP database, which tracks hotel development activity across the globe, and they represent just a small slice of what’s currently listed for Thailand alone. Here’s what’s underway.

JW Marriott Phuket Chalong Bay Resort & Spa

  • Location: Phuket, Thailand
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 165
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Developer: Ratchaphruek Thai Development
  • Group: JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International, Inc.

Pan Pacific Siam Bangkok

  • Location: Bangkok, Thailand
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 220
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Developer: Siam Motors Group
  • Group: Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts | Pan Pacific Hotels Group Ltd.

Colbert Collection Koh Samui

  • Location: Koh Samui, Thailand
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
  • Construction Type: Refurbishment
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 32
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Developer: RASA Hospitality
  • Hotel Group: COLBERT Collection | Minor Hotels

Tracking Hotel Development Across Thailand

Hotel development activity in Thailand spans all phases of construction: vision, planning, under construction, and pre-opening. Above were just four examples of projects currently listed in the THP database.

As more hotels move through these phases, updated project information supports tracking of future developments for suppliers and hospitality professionals. For additional hotel projects in any country, the THP database provides information on pipeline activity, project details, and key decision-maker contacts.

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