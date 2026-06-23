Australia’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

Australia’s hotel development scene is active across multiple fronts, from rainforest-adjacent conversions in Victoria to airport-side new builds in Sydney. The projects coming through the hospitality pipeline reflect a market that’s investing in both new infrastructure and the reimagining of existing properties.
The four projects below were pulled from the THP database, which tracks developments at every stage across the globe. They represent a small example of what’s currently underway in Australia, with properties already under construction to those still in planning.
Six Senses Burnham Beeches
- Location: Sherbrooke, Australia
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: Conversion
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 43
- Developer: Holdmark
- Group: Six Senses | IHG Hotels & Resorts
InterContinental Parramatta
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 200
- Developer: Griffin Stafford Hospitality
- Group: InterContinental | IHG Hotels & Resorts
Hilton Palm Cove Cairns Resort and Spa
- Location: Palm Cove, Australia
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 140
- Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide
NH Sydney Airport
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 150
- Architect: Bates Smart
- Group: NH Hotels | Minor Hotels
The Window Is Open
Australia’s hotel pipeline stretches well beyond these four projects, and the THP database tracks the full scope of it, from properties already mid-construction to those still in early planning. For a complete picture of what’s being built across the country, that’s the place to look.
For hotel suppliers, the timing matters. Projects in any construction stage, but especially the planning stage—like the InterContinental Parramatta and NH Sydney Airport—represent an open window. Key procurement decisions haven’t been made yet, and the key contacts involved in those decisions are identifiable now. Getting in early is rarely a disadvantage.