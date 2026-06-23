Australia’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

Australia’s hotel development scene is active across multiple fronts, from rainforest-adjacent conversions in Victoria to airport-side new builds in Sydney. The projects coming through the hospitality pipeline reflect a market that’s investing in both new infrastructure and the reimagining of existing properties.

The four projects below were pulled from the THP database, which tracks developments at every stage across the globe. They represent a small example of what’s currently underway in Australia, with properties already under construction to those still in planning.

Location: Sherbrooke, Australia

Sherbrooke, Australia Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 43

43 Developer: Holdmark

Holdmark Group: Six Senses | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4

2028 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 200

200 Developer: Griffin Stafford Hospitality

Griffin Stafford Hospitality Group: InterContinental | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Palm Cove, Australia

Palm Cove, Australia Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4

2026 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 140

140 Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Architect: Bates Smart

Bates Smart Group: NH Hotels | Minor Hotels

The Window Is Open

Australia’s hotel pipeline stretches well beyond these four projects, and the THP database tracks the full scope of it, from properties already mid-construction to those still in early planning. For a complete picture of what’s being built across the country, that’s the place to look.

For hotel suppliers, the timing matters. Projects in any construction stage, but especially the planning stage—like the InterContinental Parramatta and NH Sydney Airport—represent an open window. Key procurement decisions haven’t been made yet, and the key contacts involved in those decisions are identifiable now. Getting in early is rarely a disadvantage.