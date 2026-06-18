THP Picks: 4 Upcoming Accor Projects Worth Tracking

Accor has always been a brand to watch in the hospitality industry. With a portfolio that stretches from the iconic Sofitel Legend and Rixos to the design-forward TRIBE, the group has a habit of planting flags in places that matter, whether that’s a heritage site, a fast-growing resort market, or a gateway city in motion. The four projects here—spanning Egypt, Vietnam, India, and Switzerland—are just a snapshot of that ambition.

They were pulled from the THP database, and all four are new builds at various stages of development, from active construction to early planning. That’s a reflection of where Accor’s growth is coming from right now: ground-up development across emerging and established markets. There’s considerably more in the database where these came from.

Location: Giza, Egypt

Giza, Egypt Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 302

302 Group: Sofitel Legen | Accor

Location: Nha Trang, Vietnam

Nha Trang, Vietnam Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 556

556 Developer: KDI Holdings

KDI Holdings Group: Rixos Hotels & Resorts | Accor

Location: Siliguri, India

Siliguri, India Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q1

2028 Q1 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 50

50 Developer: Treebo Hospitality Ventures

Treebo Hospitality Ventures Group: Mercure Hotels | Accor

Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4

2027 Q4 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 60

60 Group: TRIBE | Accor

What These Four Accor Projects Tell Us

Four projects won’t capture everything moving through Accor’s pipeline, but they illustrate something important about how the group builds: across brands, across markets, and across stages of development. Sofitel Legend in Giza and TRIBE at Basel Airport are not the same conversation, and that’s the point.

For hotel suppliers, the variety here is worth paying attention to. A luxury icon under construction in Egypt and a planning-stage lifestyle hotel in Switzerland will have different timelines, different decision-makers, and different procurement needs. The THP database tracks all of it, including projects and the contacts behind them. The two projects still in planning, Mercure Siliguri and TRIBE Basel Airport, are especially relevant for suppliers looking to get in early: that’s when the most important decisions are still being made.