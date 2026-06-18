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THP Picks: 4 Upcoming Accor Projects Worth Tracking

Accor hotels
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
From a Sofitel Legend in Giza to a TRIBE at Basel Airport, here are four Accor developments worth keeping on your radar

Accor has always been a brand to watch in the hospitality industry. With a portfolio that stretches from the iconic Sofitel Legend and Rixos to the design-forward TRIBE, the group has a habit of planting flags in places that matter, whether that’s a heritage site, a fast-growing resort market, or a gateway city in motion. The four projects here—spanning Egypt, Vietnam, India, and Switzerland—are just a snapshot of that ambition.

They were pulled from the THP database, and all four are new builds at various stages of development, from active construction to early planning. That’s a reflection of where Accor’s growth is coming from right now: ground-up development across emerging and established markets. There’s considerably more in the database where these came from.

Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza

  • Location: Giza, Egypt
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 302
  • Group: Sofitel Legen | Accor

Rixos Hotel Nha Trang

  • Location: Nha Trang, Vietnam
  • Expected Opening Date: 2030
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 556
  • Developer: KDI Holdings
  • Group: Rixos Hotels & Resorts | Accor

Mercure Siliguri

  • Location: Siliguri, India
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q1
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 50
  • Developer: Treebo Hospitality Ventures
  • Group: Mercure Hotels | Accor

TRIBE Basel Airport

  • Location: Basel, Switzerland
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q4
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 60
  • Group: TRIBE | Accor

What These Four Accor Projects Tell Us

Four projects won’t capture everything moving through Accor’s pipeline, but they illustrate something important about how the group builds: across brands, across markets, and across stages of development. Sofitel Legend in Giza and TRIBE at Basel Airport are not the same conversation, and that’s the point.

For hotel suppliers, the variety here is worth paying attention to. A luxury icon under construction in Egypt and a planning-stage lifestyle hotel in Switzerland will have different timelines, different decision-makers, and different procurement needs. The THP database tracks all of it, including projects and the contacts behind them. The two projects still in planning, Mercure Siliguri and TRIBE Basel Airport, are especially relevant for suppliers looking to get in early: that’s when the most important decisions are still being made.

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