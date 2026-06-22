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Heading Southeast: 4 U.S. Hotel Projects to Watch

US hotels south
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
From the Alabama Gulf Coast to Miami's Wynwood, the American Southeast has a hotel pipeline worth paying attention to

The American Southeast doesn’t move at one pace or in one direction. A converted property going up in Gulf Shores sits in the same regional conversation as a planning-stage hotel in Miami’s Wynwood—and that range is part of what makes the area worth paying attention to right now.

The four projects below were pulled from the THP database, where thousands of developments across the U.S. and beyond are tracked at every stage, from vision to early planning through to opening. These are just a handful of what’s currently in the books for the Southeast.

Hotel Rain

  • Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 48
  • Developer: Wealth Hospitality

Home2 Suites by Hilton Mebane

  • Location: Mebane, North Carolina
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 90
  • Developer: Griffin Stafford Hospitality
  • Group: Home2 Suites by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide

AC Hotels by Marriott Decatur

  • Location: Decatur, Georgia
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 144
  • Developers: Dream Capital Management and Five Star Group
  • Group: AC Hotels by Marriott | Marriott International

The Cloud One Miami Wynwood

  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: Conversion
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 214
  • Developer: Motel One GmbH

Keep an Eye on the Southeast

These four projects represent a cross-section of what’s moving through the Southeast pipeline right now at different markets, different construction types, and different stages. What they share is a region with enough demand diversity to support all of them simultaneously.

That range is part of what makes the Southeast worth tracking consistently, not just in snapshots. Beach markets like Gulf Shores operate on different cycles than urban neighborhoods like Wynwood or growing suburban corridors like Mebane—and the THP database captures all of it.

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