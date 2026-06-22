Heading Southeast: 4 U.S. Hotel Projects to Watch

The American Southeast doesn’t move at one pace or in one direction. A converted property going up in Gulf Shores sits in the same regional conversation as a planning-stage hotel in Miami’s Wynwood—and that range is part of what makes the area worth paying attention to right now.

The four projects below were pulled from the THP database, where thousands of developments across the U.S. and beyond are tracked at every stage, from vision to early planning through to opening. These are just a handful of what’s currently in the books for the Southeast.

Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores, Alabama Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 48

48 Developer: Wealth Hospitality

Location: Mebane, North Carolina

Mebane, North Carolina Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 90

90 Developer: Griffin Stafford Hospitality

Griffin Stafford Hospitality Group: Home2 Suites by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Decatur, Georgia

Decatur, Georgia Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 144

144 Developers: Dream Capital Management and Five Star Group

Dream Capital Management and Five Star Group Group: AC Hotels by Marriott | Marriott International

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 214

214 Developer: Motel One GmbH

Keep an Eye on the Southeast

These four projects represent a cross-section of what’s moving through the Southeast pipeline right now at different markets, different construction types, and different stages. What they share is a region with enough demand diversity to support all of them simultaneously.

That range is part of what makes the Southeast worth tracking consistently, not just in snapshots. Beach markets like Gulf Shores operate on different cycles than urban neighborhoods like Wynwood or growing suburban corridors like Mebane—and the THP database captures all of it.