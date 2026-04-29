IHCL Accelerates Portfolio Expansion

The Indian Hotels Company accelerated its growth momentum in its last financial year, delivering on promises to build a much larger hotel enterprise, with greater international reach.

New brands were added, acquisitions made and new partnerships forged, while a strong signing momentum led to year end figures of a portfolio reaching 628 hotels, along with a record 255 properties in the pipeline. “This fiscal year marked a record of 250 signings through inorganic and sustained organic growth delivering an expanded brandscape and scaling our presence in the midscale segment,” commented Suma Venkatesh, IHCL’s executive vice president responsible for real estate and development.

Meeting an Ambitious Target

Growth is pushing the group towards an aggressive target set under its Accelerate 2030 plan. That envisages a combined portfolio of 700 hotels open or in the pipeline by the end of the decade. The company is now more than half way there, with 373 operating hotels by the end of the fiscal year.

There were new brands added to the portfolio, in acquisition deals. These included the Claridges Collection, now part of the group’s offering in the luxury boutique space. IHCL also acquired a controlling stake in Atmantan, which is an integrated wellness brand, as well as adding Brij Hospitality as another experiential leisure offering. Acquisitions alone added more than 100 operating hotels to the portfolio.

The core Taj brand saw 19 signings, including a new hotel in Cairo, plus a 500 room property in Patna, and a branded residence project in Noida. And the Gateway brand enjoyed tailwinds after its recent refresh, growing to a portfolio of more than 50 hotels. The most recent addition for Gateway was the opening of Gateway Kandla, Gandhidham, a calm retreat with 93 rooms, set in 17 acres.

Outside of its Indian home market, the group is also looking for international expansion. The group recently opened the Taj Paro Resort & Spa in Bhutan, for example.

The Taj brand pipeline includes a trio of projects in South Africa, including the Taj Lion Kings Hilltop Tented Camp, and similar camps in Kings River LodgeTaj Lion Kings River Lodge. In Frankfurt, the group will rebrand the Grandhotel Hessischer Hof following refurbishment.

Growth in the Middle East

The brand is also growing in the Middle East, with pipeline projects including the Taj Resort Seef and Taj Resort Hamala in Bahrain, and Taj Wellington Mews, in Ras Al-Kahimah. Joining Saudi Arabia’s call for international hospitality brands, it is also developing the Taj Diriyah Gate, in Riyadh and the 430 room Taj Makkah in the pilgrimage destination.

The group’s midscale Ginger brand is expanding fast, supported by the corporate acquisition of a majority stake in ANK and Pride Hospitality. As a result, Ginger now has a portfolio of more than 250 hotels open or planned. Projects under construction include Ginger Hotel Hosur, a joint project with a co-located Taj hotel. And by mid 2027, a 325 room Ginger hotel will open at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Part of the Airport City development, it will also be close to a new concert arena.