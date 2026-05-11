150-Hectare Samara Lombok Resort Secures Westgrove Investment

Samara Lombok has secured investment from Westgrove, a family office providing investment and corporate finance advice to selected families. The funding will support development of the ~150-hectare resort and its planned opening in Q1 2028.

The project is located on the south coast of Lombok, Indonesia, about 25 minutes from Lombok International Airport. It will be the first Destination by Hyatt in Southeast Asia. The development will include three boutique hotels and 500 villas, with 150 villas available at opening.

Development Plan and Facilities

The masterplan for Samara Lombok includes several facilities across hospitality, sports, food, and education:

12 dining concepts curated by Will Meyrick and Annabel Karmel MBE

A tennis academy with four tennis courts and four padel courts

A marine biology and watersports center operated by Rascal Voyages

A football training center developed with a global club partner

The development is led by Erik Barreto, Steve Ebsworth, and Tom Wheeler through Rascal Republic, a hospitality and development group based in Singapore. The founders have also invested in infrastructure on the site, including more than 40 kilometers of concrete roads and community programs such as food distribution to local children.

Location, Infrastructure, and Hospitality Partnership

The project is part of Indonesia’s wider strategy to develop Lombok as a Super Priority Tourism Destination, supported by roughly US$3.2 billion in government infrastructure investment. This includes upgrades to road networks, the Mandalika Special Economic Zone, and the airport. Lombok International Airport currently handles about 2.5 million passengers per year and has capacity for 7 million. A six-lane bypass now connects the airport directly to South Lombok, improving access to the region.

Westgrove said its investment is based on Indonesia’s plan to redistribute tourism growth, with Lombok as a key focus. The group noted that site readiness and existing infrastructure reduce development risk and support long-term value creation.

As previously mentioned, Samara Lombok has also formed a partnership with Hyatt and will operate as the first Destination by Hyatt in Southeast Asia, while maintaining operational independence and access to Hyatt’s global distribution and loyalty network. The development includes a limited number of turnkey villas for sale, ranging from two- to five-bedroom units, with fixed pricing and construction timelines of 15 to 18 months. Villas will operate on a 90-year leasehold structure.