Choice Hotels Opens 30th Everhome Suites

Choice Hotels International has reached a new milestone with the opening of its 30th Everhome Suites hotel, which is another step forward for the company’s growing presence in the extended-stay sector. The newest property is located in Georgetown, Texas, just outside Austin, and illustrates the quick growth of the brand since it launched in 2022.

The opening comes as Choice Hotels continues to build momentum in extended stay, a segment that has seen strong demand across the United States. The company has recorded eleven consecutive quarters of double-digit extended-stay room growth and reports that nearly half of all new economy and midscale extended-stay hotel construction currently in development in the U.S. is part of the Choice Hotels system.

Growth Driven by Strong Market Demand

The new Everhome Suites Georgetown is a good example of the brand’s strategy of expanding into markets supported by reliable business and project-based travel demand. The area benefits from major employers including Dell Technologies, Whole Foods Market, and Southwestern University, while ongoing manufacturing development continues to attract longer-term visitors.

Guests staying at the hotel also have convenient access to local attractions such as Inner Space Cavern, Blue Hole Park, and Lake Georgetown.

Matt McElhare, Vice President and Extended Stay Segment Lead at Choice Hotels International, said the milestone demonstrates the company’s ability to combine scale with expertise in the extended-stay market. He noted that the company’s operating platform is designed to grow alongside demand while helping hotel owners achieve dependable long-term performance.

The Georgetown opening is part of a greater expansion for the brand. Recent openings in Panama City Beach, Florida, and Stockbridge, Georgia, further show Everhome Suites’ growing national presence and continued support from repeat developers and operators.

Looking ahead, the growth story will continue to expand. As of the first quarter of 2026, eight Everhome Suites hotels are under construction, with another 40 properties in the development pipeline. The expansion is supported by demand from corporate projects, manufacturing activity, and relocation-related travel.

Choice Hotels’ broader extended-stay portfolio now includes close to 600 hotels, giving travelers a wide range of options while providing owners access to a large extended-stay platform. Even more, the growing development pipeline offers hotel suppliers a chance to participate in new projects and provide products and services that support the brand’s continued expansion.