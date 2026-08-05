Treasure Island Becomes Accor’s Largest Hotel

Treasure Island TI Las Vegas Hotel officially opened this week under Accor’s Handwritten Collection, a year after we reported the deal was in the works. The move makes the 2,884-room resort the largest hotel in Accor’s global network. It also marks Accor’s first property on the Las Vegas Strip.

Handwritten Collection is built around the idea that a hotel keeps its own story instead of blending into a chain. Treasure Island has plenty of story to work with. The pirate ship replicas anchored at Sirens’ Cove have greeted guests since the hotel opened in 1993.

Same Ships, New Owner

Accor says the hotel will keep its character while gaining access to the company’s booking platform and ALL Accor loyalty program. Mauro Rial, Accor’s Chief Operating Officer for North and Hispanic Americas, called the opening a milestone for the region. He said, “As the hotel becomes part of Accor’s hospitality ecosystem, it will retain the distinctive character and identity that have shaped its story for more than three decades.”

The hotel’s location does a lot of the work. It sits within walking distance of Fashion Show Las Vegas and the Grand Canal Shoppes, home to more than 400 stores. It also runs a full slate of meeting and convention space, which should appeal to business travelers passing through for conferences.

The Draw Beyond the Rooms

Mystère, the Cirque du Soleil show that’s been running at the hotel for over 30 years, remains one of its biggest attractions, with more than 13,600 performances staged so far. Dining options range from Phil’s Steak House to Gilley’s BBQ, and two new restaurants, Mexican and Italian, are set to open in 2027. The hotel also runs a 24-hour casino, a sports betting area, and a tropical outdoor pool.

On the sustainability side, Treasure Island holds a Four Green Globes certification for energy and water efficiency. It also partners with Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit that provides free medical and dental care to low-income residents.

Handwritten Collection has a growing footprint of more than 50 hotels in 20 countries worldwide, and it continues to expand in new destinations. Handwritten Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries.