Accor joins Strip with Treasure Island

Treasure Island is getting a new chapter—just not a new owner. Phil Ruffin, who bought the Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009, has teamed up with global hotel group Accor to rebrand the property under the Handwritten Collection. When it launches later this year, it’ll be Accor’s first hotel in Las Vegas and, at 2,884 rooms, its largest in the world. Not bad for a place that still offers free parking!

“Treasure Island has long held a special place in the story of Las Vegas, and I am certain that Accor and Handwritten Collection will further enrich its legacy and attract new generations of guests and visitors,” said Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island – TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

A new label, not a new build

This isn’t a teardown or a total reboot. Treasure Island will remain, well, Treasure Island—just with a touch more polish and the backing of Accor’s loyalty program, which has over 100 million members. The multi-million-dollar refresh includes revamped guest rooms, modernized lobbies, and a few extra bells and whistles that keep the hotel competitive without losing its familiar vibe.

The new affiliation will also connect the property to more than 25 other Handwritten Collection hotels worldwide, including its U.S. sibling, Hotel Stratford in San Francisco. Accor will provide franchise support, marketing power, and international reach, while Ruffin’s team keeps running the day-to-day.

Treasure’s next chapter

The resort still offers all the glitz Vegas veterans expect: a 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) casino, 10 restaurants, 8 bars and lounges, wedding chapels, and—because it’s Vegas—Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère. Rooms come with Strip or mountain views, oversized bathtubs, and something called a “SensaTIonal™” bed. If guests are hoping to relive their pirate-loving childhood, the whimsical touches inspired by Treasure Island (the book) are still in play.

This partnership doesn’t reinvent Treasure Island, but it does give it global branding muscle and a fresh coat of polish. In Vegas terms, it’s less of a grand reopening and more of a well-placed upgrade.

All of us here at THP will be keeping an eye on how this new chapter unfolds. With Accor entering the Strip in a major way, Treasure Island is one to watch. For suppliers and hospitality professionals, it signals fresh opportunities in one of the industry’s most competitive markets.