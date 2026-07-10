Brands Head to Costa Rica

Costa Rica is facing the challenge of retaining its distinctive approach to tourism, just as the big global hotel brands look to grow their portfolios in the country.

The country has long built its tourism offer on the back of small, local businesses, with a focus on retaining its wilderness habitats, and offering a unique experience for visitors. Now, there is a gently rising tension, local media report, around the arrival of international hotel chains.

A Destination for Nature Lovers

With its many national parks, and its uniquely broad choice of habitats and native animals and birds, Costa Rica remains a destination favoured by those keen on the natural world. As a result, many places to stay are smaller and more local in style. Early boutique hotels are often converted family homes, for example.

That distinction around why Costa Rica, plus a national commitment to protect habitat, means the country’s coastlines are largely free of the large branded resort properties that can be seen along the beaches of Mexico. Many municipalities remain tough on branded hotel proposals, keen to retain Costa Rica’s distinct appeal. But there are changes evident.

In San Jose, Hyatt has just opened its Hyatt Place San Jose Cariari. With 120 guest rooms, the property sits close to the newly opened Costa Rica Convention Center, aiming to pick up business from major events and gatherings in the city.

Marriott has a strong pipeline in the country, and will shortly open the JW Marriott Costa Elena, an all-inclusive resort in the north of the country. This is a major development, with 415 rooms, eleven bars and restaurants, plus an extensive wellness centre. Also opening in 2026, in the same region, is the AC Hotels by Marriott Liberia Airport, a new build, 140 room property alongside an airport that is growing in popularity.

Into 2027, and a major new resort will open under the St Regis brand in Papagayo, Guangacaste province. This new build will combine 120 hotel rooms with 143 residences, with half a dozen restaurant choices. A beach club and many swimming pools will create a real destination resort. Also opening will be Moxy Hotel AIJS, in Rio Segundo north west of the capital San Jose, plus the 130 room Four Points by Sheraton Alajuela, also in the same region.

Hilton Joins Marriott in Seeking a Presence

Hilton, too is making its mark, starting with two Tapestry Collection properties opening later in 2026. The Herediano Stadium Hotel & Event Center will open north of the capital, San Jose, and it will be complemented by the nearby Montara Hotel in San Rafael, due to launch in October.

Looking further ahead, Hilton has also signed LXR Manuel Antonio, a 170 room luxury hotel to be built alongside the Manuel Antonio national park in Quepos. And the company will be adding to its inventory at San Jose airport, with a 150 room Tru by Hilton hotel aimed at meeting the growing overnight demand from travellers in and out of the airport.