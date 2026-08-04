Spanish Partners Launch Selecto Platform

Investment partners Tikehau Capital and Quest Capital have launched a new hotel operating platform in Spain, specifically targeting limited service urban hotels.

The platform, named Selecto, has been launched with four assets to bring to the market, combining hotels in Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga. The properties, which when complete will be worth more than EUR200 million all together, have been acquired using funding provided by alternative lender Maslow Capital. All will operate under franchise agreements with IHG, trading under its Holiday Inn Express brand.

A Focus on Select Service Urban Hotels

The 244 room Holiday Inn Express Madrid Julián Camarillo will be the first of the projects to move into construction, in the coming months. Following will be Holiday Inn Express & Suites Málaga Palacio de Congresos, with 259 rooms; the Holiday Inn Express Barcelona Fira, and a second hotel in Madrid, in the Las Tablas neighbourhood.

“The urban hotel segment offers attractive opportunities in Spain, driven by a combination of demand, professionalisation and scalable operating models” commented Emilio Silvestre, managing director at Maslow Capital in Spain. “Selecto brings together many of the elements we look for in our partners: a clear strategy, leading operators and projects with long-term potential.”

A second phase of growth is already being planned, with further projects in Bilbao, Seville and Valencia, as well as Lisbon and Porto in Portugal. All of the projects will be signed to IHG brand franchises.

Quest Capital is itself a new vehicle, and the product of a partnership. Spanish firm Albatross Capital and Portuguese partner Quantico SA launched the platform officially in June 2026. Alongside hospitality, Quest will look to invest in residential and private rented homes, the commercial property and agricultural sectors.

This is not the only accommodation project to receive backing from Maslow Capital in recent months. In May 2026, the funder provided a EUR54.2 million funding package to SCIO Capital, for a hotel development in Dublin. The 235 room property in the city’s Liberties district, is being prepared for operator Ascott International, as it starts to roll out its Lyf brand across key European capitals.

Maslow Broadens Support for Hotels

And in June 2026, Maslow Capital advanced EUR21.3 million to support the development of a new hotel in Cork, Ireland. Developer JMK Group will benefit from the funding, as it builds a 103 room extended stay property in the city’s historic Georgian quarter. A mix of heritage property and modern extension, the hotel has already been signed by Hilton to be managed under its Tapestry Collection brand.

These more recent lending deals are, however, put in the shade by the GBP294 million facility agreed by Maslow in January 2026, with borrower Criterion Capital. The company is using the funds to acquire the final elements of the St Giles Hotel in London, and to refinance its Haymarket House redevelopment. Haymarket House will be converted to create another Zedwell branded hotel, with 508 rooms providing compact budget accommodation much in demand from visitors to the UK capital.