Numa Acquires Lisbon Serviced Apartments

German aparthotel group Numa has exerted its presence in Portugal, with the acquisition of the Lisbon Serviced Apartments group.

The deal has been concluded in partnership with investor CoRe Capital, and is another significant step forward in Numa’s growth across Europe. At a stroke, it will add 19 properties to the Numa portfolio, all located in districts of Lisbon. The addition takes the company’s portfolio to more than 11,000 units across 42 European cities, across 15 country markets.

An Established Portfolio

The LSA portfolio has been built up over more than 15 years, and includes high quality accommodation across Lisbon neighbourhoods including Chiado, Príncipe Real, Alfama and Avenida da Liberdade. The business was founded in 2009 by Luis Milagres e Sousa, who will be staying involved with the business in Portugal. For Numa, the additions create a strong presence in one of the European markets the company had identified as strategically important.

“Our ambition has always been to build Europe’s leading digital hospitality platform by partnering with exceptional businesses in the continent’s strongest urban markets,” said Numa Group CEO Christian Gaiser. “This acquisition represents another step in our continued expansion across Europe.”

The group currently operates two brands, Numa and Native by Numa; the latter was as a result of the 2024 acquisition of the UK Native business, which stamped Numa’s mark on the UK. Further strategic acquisitions are planned, in addition to the signing of individual properties to the portfolio.

In London, the group is shortly to open Native Fulham Broadway, its latest addition to the UK portfolio. This will have 41 rooms, a mix of double hotel style rooms, and studio apartments designed for longer stays. Fully fitted kitchens will feature, along with air conditioning, and super fast wifi. Art from local artists has been acquired, to adorn the walls and connect to the neighbourhood.

Three further UK properties are on the slate for opening in 2026. Native Fitzrovia is another London property, featuring 30 units. And in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, there are two sites being completed. Native Edinburgh, Thistle Street is a 72 unit property in the city’s New Town, while outside the centre, Native Leith will open in winter 2026, with 45 apartments, designed to reflect the area’s industrial history.

Also in London, the group is investing GBP2 million in a refurbishment of Native Hyde Park. Its 62 rooms are a mix of studio, one or two bed units, plus several double rooms for short stay guests.

Winning Institutional Backing

Numa is also becoming an accepted operator among institutional investors, who are confident acquiring properties where the Numa brand has signed a long term operating lease. In the first quarter of 2026, Austrian developer Soravia sold Numa Munich St Paul, having converted the former three star hotel to a 50 unit Numa serviced apartment operation.

And Spanish REIT Vitruvio agreed the forward purchase of the upcoming Numa Malaga, which will open shortly, offering 48 rooms. This is part of the group’s Spanish growth plans, which also include Native by Numa Marbella, opening in autumn 2027.