Fattal Makes First US Acquisition

Israel’s Fattal Hotel Group has made its first purchase of a hotel in the USA, picking off a property in Midtown Manhattan.

The strategic move is an indication of more growth to come in the US market, with the company declaring the acquisition “a significant milestone” in Fattal’s growth. The group now owns the 117 room Blakely Hotel in New York, a long established hotel with spacious guest rooms, located on West 55th Street.

A Flagship New York Property

Fattal has planned a comprehensive refurbishment of the property, which will require it to be closed for the duration. A reopening in mid 2027 is planned, and the group has said the hotel will return to the market as its US flagship for one of Fattal’s existing brands, understood to be the Leonardo flag.

“Entering the US market is a landmark moment for Fattal Hotel Group, and a major strategic step in our continued international growth,” said founder David Fattal. “Over the years, we have built a strong presence across Europe’s leading gateway cities and established a diverse portfolio of hospitality brands that resonate with both business and leisure travellers. Expanding into New York represents the next chapter in our evolution into a global hotel company.”

A lifelong hotelier, David Fattal set up his business in 1998. Since then he has consistently grown it, listing on the Israeli Stock Exchange in 2018 as a way to further exploit international growth opportunities. Today, the company is clearly Israel’s largest hotel group, and lays claim to being one of the largest in Europe.

The US market remains a challenging one to enter, but presents many opportunities. Among others who have looked to expand are PPHE, which recently sold its planned first US site, and Motel One, which has launched in the US with its The Cloud One premium brand. Other brands, such as CitizenM, have done well in the US, establishing a presence in many major US cities.

Fattal has had a good run of expanding its brands across Europe. The group’s flagship is Leonardo, a three to four star offering that has itself spawned the sub brands of Leonardo Royal, and Leonardo Boutique Hotels. A newer brand is NYX, a lifestyle boutique offering designed to appeal to younger travellers.

A Growing Brand Portfolio

Fattal is also trying out more brands, such as Herods, which features premium quality resorts in destinations including Eilat, and the Dead Sea. It has also launched Fattal Limited Edition as a luxury offering, featuring a small number of distinctive, destination hotels.

NYX, the group’s lifestyle brand, is expanding fast across Europe, having recently opened in Erfurt, Germany. NYX Edinburgh Old Town will launch shortly to join it, along with NYX Rome, while the construction of NYX Jerusalem is also nearing completion. During 2027, further properties are coming to the market, in Nicosia, Cyprus, and in the German cities of Leipzig and Munich.