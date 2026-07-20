Accor Supports Plans to Revive French Citadel

Accor will collaborate with investor Banque des Territoires to deliver the first French location for its Emblems Collection, the historic Citadelle Vauban.

The transformation of the 16th century fortification will create a unique and unforgettable hotel destination, in Belle-Île-en-Mer. The island is one of a number off the northwestern coast of France, and because of its location off the coast from Nantes, the island was chosen for the construction of the citadel in the 1500s. After standing empty for some time, the property is now being restored and reinvigorated for its new use, attracting and welcoming visitors to this part of France who will learn more of the area’s history.

Returning an Ancient Landmark to Use

The property will open in 2027 with a total of 90 hotel rooms. These will include 57 rooms, 24 suites, 6 duplexes, 2 apartments and one house, with two restaurants, seminar space and a wellness suite. The citadel will also contain a museum, accessible to visitors and island residents. The hotel promises to be the largest employer on the island.

“The revival of La Citadelle Vauban is much more than a hotel project,” commented Accor’s Maud Bailey, who leads the Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems brands. “It is a heritage, cultural, and regional project that aims to bring an exceptional monument back to life while creating lasting value for Belle-Île.”

Banque des Territoires is acting as an equity investor in the project, via its Territoires d’Histoire programme. This seeks to support French regional heritage, along with improving tourist and cultural attractions. Accor, meanwhile, will manage the hotel transformation project and will operate the completed property under the Emblems Collection brand.

La Citadelle Vauban will also be the first project under a new partnership between Banque des Territoires and Fondation du patrimoine, which will focus on restoration of historical elements and artefacts at the site. This, in turn, will enhance the reimagined museum, which will feature explanatory tours around the interior and exterior elements of the fortifications.

“The best way to transmit heritage is to find a use for it,” noted Alexandre Giuglaris, CEO of the Fondation du patrimoine. “The project to transform La Citadelle Vauban into a hotel and museum is the best guarantee of its longevity.”

Emblems Builds Across Europe

The Emblems Collection is expanding around the globe, with a strong focus on building pace in Europe. The Citadel Vauban is just one of more than half a dozen openings planned during 2027. These include the Palazzo Sozzini Malavolti in Siena, Italy, and an 80 room ski hotel, Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo. Also in Italy, Relais San Clemente will open on an estate outside Perugia, and in the south of the country, Masseria Furnirussi will open with many of its 60 suites having private pools.

Outside Italy, there will also be an Emblems Collection hotel opening in Greece. The Elatos Resort in Itamos, on mainland Greece, will reopen following refurbishment as part of the collection brand, with private villas and the promise of dramatic views across the surrounding landscape. Truly an escape to enjoy, chalets will feature a movie room and private sauna.