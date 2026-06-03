Hilton Launches Undergraduate Brand

Hilton has launched Undergraduate by Hilton, a new upper-midscale hotel brand aimed at college and university markets. The move extends Hilton’s push into campus-focused hospitality, a segment that has attracted growing interest from hotel companies and developers because of its relatively stable demand patterns. Hilton said Undergraduate has long-term potential for 400 to 500 hotels, with the first property expected to open in 2027.

University towns generate business from prospective students and families, alumni events, conferences, faculty travel, and collegiate sports, creating year-round visitation that can help reduce seasonal swings.

The brand builds on the success of Graduate, which Hilton acquired through its purchase of Graduate Hotels in 2024. While Graduate properties are located in the upper-upscale lifestyle segment and are known for highly customized design, Undergraduate is intended to reach a broader range of markets and price points.

Undergraduate by Hilton Room Rendering © 2026 Hilton

Conversion Opportunities Drive Growth Potential

A key part of the strategy is a development model that supports both new-build and conversion projects. That approach could make the brand attractive to owners seeking lower-cost entry points into university markets, particularly at a time when financing and construction costs continue to challenge new hotel development.

Rather than relying on extensive bespoke design, Undergraduate will use a more standardized prototype that still allows local references to campus culture. Properties will be designed as off-campus gathering places, with social spaces, study-oriented guestrooms, and food-and-beverage concepts intended to appeal to both visitors and locals.

For Hilton, the launch reflects a broader industry trend toward lifestyle brands that can be developed more efficiently and scaled more quickly. Major hotel groups have increasingly introduced brands that combine local character with standardized operating models, allowing owners to benefit from lower development costs while still offering a differentiated guest experience.

Chris Nassetta, Hilton’s President and CEO, said the company sees an opportunity to bring campus-focused hospitality to a larger number of university communities.

Lifestyle Growth Remains a Priority

The company expects to have 700 lifestyle hotels globally by 2028, spanning brands including Graduate by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Curio Collection by Hilton.

For the hospitality industry, Undergraduate signals Hilton’s belief that college towns remain an underrepresented lodging segment and that conversion-friendly lifestyle products will continue to be a major source of hotel growth in the years ahead.