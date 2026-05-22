Resilient Q1 for IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts enjoyed a resilient first quarter performance into 2026, as its hotels across Greater China saw a positive turnaround in performance.

The recovery in the region was in line with a resilient performance in other regions, too, offsetting weakness in the Middle East due to the conflict there. Overall, the group delivered a revpar increase of 4.4% across its global portfolio, as it opened 82 hotels and signed a further 163 into its development pipeline.

Improvement in the Chinese Market

“We delivered a very strong Q1 trading performance, benefiting from our diverse global footprint and better than expected demand in most regions around the world,” commented CEO Elie Maalouf. “Global RevPAR grew +4.4%, with notable strength in the US on top of good growth this time last year, and further acceleration in Greater China following a return to growth in the prior quarter. Our diverse EMEAA region also performed well despite challenges from the conflict in the Middle East, where we continue to do all we can to support our guests, teams and owners.”

Hotel openings during the quarter took IHG through the milestone of 7,000 operating properties. And pipeline signings included notable markers such as the first property under the new Noted Collection, as well as the first Garner branded hotel in Greater China. “Demand for quick-to-market conversions to IHG’s brands and enterprise platform continues to be high, representing 35% of rooms opened and 53% of signings in the quarter,” added Maalouf.

Hotels in Greater China have performed poorly for several recent quarters, but the market is now returning to positive territory. IHG saw the revpar measure up 5.7% in the region, as business travel demand improves, and there was strong leisure demand over the Chinese New Year period. The group opened 37 hotels in the region, taking its operations there to more than 900 hotels.

One area where growth is continuing at a pace is in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean. Recent openings include the first Mexican property for the group’s conversion-oriented brand, Garner. A 118 room hotel, Garner Mazatlán Beach is in the city’s Cerritos neighbourhood, promising easy access to the beach, with ocean views. Across the city, IHG has also launched Holiday Inn Express Condesa Mexico City, with 76 rooms.

Progressing with Voco

One brand making a strong appearance in the region is Voco. Voco Surfside Aruba has just opened, providing island accommodation close to Queen Beatrix International Airport. And a second Caribbean opening is Hotel Indigo Bridgetown Barbados, a 132 room property overlooking the island’s south coast. The property includes a rooftop lounge, surely a great place to meet as the sun goes down.

And across Mexico, six more Voco hotels are planned, all conversions of existing properties. Properties in Cancun, Guadalajara, Ciudad Juarez, San Luis Potosi, Torreon and Nuevo Laredo will all switch during 2027, adding 848 rooms to IHG’s Mexico inventory.