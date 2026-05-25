City Express Launches in Japan

Marriott International has opened two new hotels in Japan, launching its City Express by Marriott brand in the country.

The City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya and City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South will be the first hotels for the brand in Asia Pacific, bringing the value-oriented flag to a whole new phalanx of travellers. It is the latest step in a global growth plan for a brand originally devised in Mexico, and with a strong presence across Central and Latin America.

A Brand Featuring Travel Essentials

“City Express by Marriott brings a compelling value proposition that resonates with today’s travelers – combining efficiency, comfort, and accessibility in vibrant urban destinations,” commented Cristiano Rinaldi, Marriott’s chief lodging product & services officer in the region. “We are confident the brand will appeal to guests seeking smart, reliable stays that allow them to relax, recharge, and get ready for whatever comes next.”

The hotels will be operated by Shin‑Imamiya Hospitality, part of Pacifica Hotels, under a franchise agreement with Marriott.

It was in 2023 that Marriott agreed to acquire City Express, an affordable midscale brand that became the thirty first in the group’s portfolio. At the time, the business had around 150 hotels, with properties across Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Chile. With a strong brand recognition in local markets, the company had developed five sub-brands: City Express, City Express Plus, City Express Suites, City Express Junior, and City Centro.

At the time, Marriott CFO Leeny Oberg commented: “The City Express brand acquisition is an important first step as we enter this attractive segment, allowing us to provide a wider range of choices to our guests, as well as more growth opportunities for our owners and franchisees.”

The move signalled a strategic shift for Marriott, as it looked to expand the market segments it operated in, opening up midmarket brands, and adding brands such as Four Points Flex by Sheraton, StudioRes and Series by Marriott.

The brand launched in the US and Canada in March 2025, with the first hotel opening in Duluth, Georgia. Shortly thereafter, sites were added in New Orleans, Chicago, Orlando and Ontario. Continued growth in the brand’s home territories has continued, while the first hotels for City Express have also been signed in Brazil.

A Growing Japanese Presence

The two hotels in Osaka together add 243 rooms to Marriott’s Japanese portfolio. Other current projects in the country include two Courtyard by Marriott developments. At Shin-Yokohama Station, the 203 room property is undergoing refurbishment, while in Hiroshima, a new 17 storey, 183 room new build will open in late 2027. And in Niseko, a 310 room Moxy hotel will open in late 2026.

Two hotels in development will be joining Marriott’s Luxury Collection. First to open will be Mitsui Hakone Japan, a luxury hotel in the hot springs town of Hakone. It will be soon joined by The Luxury Collection Hotel Tottori Sand Dunes. Opening in late 2028, this property will feature 108 rooms, on a site on the country’s north coast.