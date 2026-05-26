Centinel and IHG Selected for Air Force Lodging

Centinel Public Partnerships LLC and IHG Hotels & Resorts have been selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) to own, develop, and manage on-base lodging across Air Force installations under a 50-year agreement. Under the partnership, Centinel will act as owner, developer, builder, and asset manager, while IHG will operate and manage the hotels. The agreement will support the modernization of lodging facilities for service members, families, and official travelers across U.S. Air Force bases.

According to the DAF, the operational transfer to Centinel and IHG is expected to be completed by Fall 2027. The approach will begin with 23 installations across the United States and its territories as part of a phased transition designed to maintain uninterrupted lodging operations.

Long-Term Lodging Partnership

Centinel has more than 20 years of experience in military housing and lodging projects across Army, Air Force, and Space Force installations. IHG brings global hotel operating experience and an existing military lodging platform through its IHG Army Hotels business.

The two companies have worked together since 2009 through the Privatization of Army Lodging program, which includes more than 70 hotels and over 12,000 rooms across 40 military installations.

Key details of the agreement at a glance

50-year partnership agreement with the Department of the Air Force

Initial rollout across 23 installations

Operational transfer expected by Fall 2027

Centinel responsible for development and asset management

IHG responsible for hotel operations and management

Justin Kern, Chief Executive Officer, Centinel Public Partnerships, said, “We are humbled and honored by the trust the Department of the Air Force has placed in us to help modernize and manage on-base lodging in support of service members and their families.” He added: “Together, we will build on the foundation to create and manage lodging that not only meets evolving needs but fosters a sense of community and enhances quality of life for those who serve.”

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re deeply honored to have the opportunity to work with the Department of the Air Force to bring the familiar comforts of our brands to U.S. Air Force bases.” He added that IHG’s experience operating Army Hotels has given the company a “profound understanding and respect” for the needs of military families and personnel.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates more than 7,000 hotels across over 100 countries and has a development pipeline of more than 2,300 additional properties.