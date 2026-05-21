China’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects to Keep an Eye On

China’s hospitality sector continues to evolve, with major hotel developments taking shape across some of the country’s fastest-growing cities and tourism destinations. From high-end urban towers and lifestyle hotels to large-scale resort projects, developers are investing heavily in properties designed to meet rising domestic and international travel demand.
For hotel suppliers and hospitality professionals, these projects provide valuable insight into where new business opportunities are developing across the Chinese market. Below are just four hotel projects currently under construction in China—sourced from the THP database—showcasing key project details, locations, scale, and the latest activity shaping the country’s hospitality landscape.
Andaz Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City
- Location: Hangzhou, China
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 200
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: HIWELL HOLDING
- Hotel Group: Andaz | Hyatt Hotels Corporation
JW Marriott Wuhan
- Location: Wuhan, China
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 228
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Taikang Insurance Group
- Hotel Group: JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International
Westin Jinjiang Meiling
- Location: Quanzhou, China
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 200
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Fujian Purui Real Estate Co., Ltd.
- Hotel Group: Westin Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International
Conrad Zhoushan
- Location: Zhoushan, China
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 632
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Hotel Group: Conrad Hotels | Hilton Worldwide
Following China’s Expanding Hotel Pipeline
Hotel development momentum across China continues to build, with new projects advancing in both major gateway cities and emerging tourism destinations. From upscale hotels in Hangzhou and Wuhan to resort and mixed-use hospitality developments in coastal destinations such as Quanzhou and Zhoushan, China’s hotel pipeline continues to reflect strong investment and long-term growth across diverse travel markets.
As more projects move through planning, construction, and pre-opening stages, access to timely development data is becoming increasingly important for suppliers and hospitality professionals seeking new opportunities. For additional hotel projects in China and other international markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline activity, project updates, key contacts, and hospitality development insights.