China’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects to Keep an Eye On

China’s hospitality sector continues to evolve, with major hotel developments taking shape across some of the country’s fastest-growing cities and tourism destinations. From high-end urban towers and lifestyle hotels to large-scale resort projects, developers are investing heavily in properties designed to meet rising domestic and international travel demand.

For hotel suppliers and hospitality professionals, these projects provide valuable insight into where new business opportunities are developing across the Chinese market. Below are just four hotel projects currently under construction in China—sourced from the THP database—showcasing key project details, locations, scale, and the latest activity shaping the country’s hospitality landscape.

Location: Hangzhou, China

Hangzhou, China Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 200

200 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: HIWELL HOLDING

HIWELL HOLDING Hotel Group: Andaz | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

JW Marriott Wuhan

Location: Wuhan, China

Wuhan, China Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 228

228 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Taikang Insurance Group

Taikang Insurance Group Hotel Group: JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International

Location: Quanzhou, China

Quanzhou, China Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 200

200 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Fujian Purui Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Fujian Purui Real Estate Co., Ltd. Hotel Group: Westin Hotels & Resorts | Marriott International

Location: Zhoushan, China

Zhoushan, China Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 632

632 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Hotel Group: Conrad Hotels | Hilton Worldwide

Following China’s Expanding Hotel Pipeline

Hotel development momentum across China continues to build, with new projects advancing in both major gateway cities and emerging tourism destinations. From upscale hotels in Hangzhou and Wuhan to resort and mixed-use hospitality developments in coastal destinations such as Quanzhou and Zhoushan, China’s hotel pipeline continues to reflect strong investment and long-term growth across diverse travel markets.

As more projects move through planning, construction, and pre-opening stages, access to timely development data is becoming increasingly important for suppliers and hospitality professionals seeking new opportunities. For additional hotel projects in China and other international markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline activity, project updates, key contacts, and hospitality development insights.