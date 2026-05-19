Latin America Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects to Watch

Hospitality development activity continues to grow across the LATAM region, with a wide range of hotel projects moving forward in key markets throughout Latin America. From luxury beachfront resorts to large mixed-use urban developments, new hospitality projects are reshaping destinations across the region.
For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these developments offer insight into where new opportunities are emerging. Below are four hotel projects currently in development across LATAM—sourced from the THP database—that highlight important project details, locations, scale, and the latest activity driving hospitality growth across Latin America.
Hard Rock Hotel & Residence Club Gramado
- Location: Gramado, Brazil
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 858
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Mundo Planalto
- Hotel Group: Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos
Kimpton Monterrey
- Location: Monterrey, Mexico
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 180
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developers: Ancore Group and Alora Desarrollos Inmobiliarios
- Hotel Group: IHG Hotels & Resorts
Hotel Museo de Osma, Tapestry Collection By Hilton
- Location: Lima, Peru
- Expected Opening Date: 2027
- Construction Type: Conversion
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 86
- Construction Status: Planning
- Interior Designer: Raimundo Morales & Associates
- Hotel Group: Tapestry Collection by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide
RIU Palace Hotel Montego Bay
- Location: Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 288
- Construction Status: Planning
- Hotel Group: TUI Group | Riu Hotels & Resorts
Monitoring Hotel Development Across LATAM
Hotel development momentum across Latin America continues to build, with new projects advancing in both major gateway cities and emerging tourism destinations. From Brazil and Mexico to Peru and Jamaica, investment in hospitality remains strong as travel demand, tourism infrastructure, and mixed-use developments continue to expand across the region.
With more hotels entering the planning, pre-opening, and under construction phases, staying updated on project activity is increasingly valuable for suppliers and hospitality professionals looking to identify future opportunities. For more hotel projects across LATAM and other global markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline updates, development insights, key contacts, and project information.