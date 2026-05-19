Latin America Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects to Watch

Hospitality development activity continues to grow across the LATAM region, with a wide range of hotel projects moving forward in key markets throughout Latin America. From luxury beachfront resorts to large mixed-use urban developments, new hospitality projects are reshaping destinations across the region.

For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these developments offer insight into where new opportunities are emerging. Below are four hotel projects currently in development across LATAM—sourced from the THP database—that highlight important project details, locations, scale, and the latest activity driving hospitality growth across Latin America.

Hard Rock Hotel & Residence Club Gramado

Location: Gramado, Brazil

Gramado, Brazil Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 858

858 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Mundo Planalto

Mundo Planalto Hotel Group: Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos

Kimpton Monterrey

Location: Monterrey, Mexico

Monterrey, Mexico Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 180

180 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developers: Ancore Group and Alora Desarrollos Inmobiliarios

Ancore Group and Alora Desarrollos Inmobiliarios Hotel Group: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Hotel Museo de Osma, Tapestry Collection By Hilton

Location: Lima, Peru

Lima, Peru Expected Opening Date: 2027

2027 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 86

86 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Interior Designer: Raimundo Morales & Associates

Raimundo Morales & Associates Hotel Group: Tapestry Collection by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide

RIU Palace Hotel Montego Bay

Location: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4

2026 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 288

288 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Hotel Group: TUI Group | Riu Hotels & Resorts

Monitoring Hotel Development Across LATAM

Hotel development momentum across Latin America continues to build, with new projects advancing in both major gateway cities and emerging tourism destinations. From Brazil and Mexico to Peru and Jamaica, investment in hospitality remains strong as travel demand, tourism infrastructure, and mixed-use developments continue to expand across the region.

With more hotels entering the planning, pre-opening, and under construction phases, staying updated on project activity is increasingly valuable for suppliers and hospitality professionals looking to identify future opportunities. For more hotel projects across LATAM and other global markets, explore the THP database for the latest pipeline updates, development insights, key contacts, and project information.