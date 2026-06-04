Raffles Heads to the Alps

Accor is to take its luxury Raffles brand into the Alps, signing its first ski resort destination.

A new hotel in Courcheval 1850, one of the leading ski locations in the French Alps, will open in time for the 2028 winter sport season. Guests will be able to ski across the Trois Vallees, the largest interconnected ski zone anywhere. Developer and owner Art de Vivre will deliver the property, set within the Jardin Alpin district of the resort, creating a property with 50 guest rooms, and a slew of other luxury facilities for guests to enjoy.

A Reinvention of a Traditional Hotel Brand

The Raffles name dates back to a hotel in Singapore, founded in 1887. More recently, the Accor group acquired the brand in 2015, when it bought FRHI Hotels & Resorts, and with it brands including Raffles, Fairmont and Swissotel. Since then, the brand has been growing faster, a modern interpretation of luxury hotel life, with a nod to traditions such as butler service and old fashioned heritage touches.

“The introduction of Raffles Courchevel marks an extraordinary milestone for our brand, representing our first venture into the stylish world of alpine luxury and our second distinguished address in France,” said Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles Hotels & Resorts. “The selection of Courchevel underscores our commitment to thoughtfully expanding the Raffles brand in the most coveted resort destinations worldwide.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the Raffles brand is preparing to launch Raffles Lake Como, in Italy. A full renovation and conversion of the former Grand Hotel Imperiale will open by mid 2027, with 84 rooms all featuring a touch of art nouveau, as the property dates from the 1920s. The hotel will even feature a private dock, perfect for taking trips around and across the famous lake.

The brand is about to grow its footprint in the Middle East region substantially. In the coming months, it will open Raffles Jeddah Hotel & Residences, in a stunning location overlooking the corniche. The 182 room hotel will feature special wedding suites, a massive ballroom, and six restaurants and lounges.

Following shortly thereafter will be Raffles Red Sea, opening in the third quarter of 2026. This beachside resort will have 200 rooms and suites, plus an extensive spa and beach club.

Exploiting Demand for Branded Residences

Branded residences play a big part of the brand’s expansion in the region. During 2027, another site will launch, with the Raffles Hotel and Residences Diriyah forming part of the major project outside Riyah, and taking its look and feel from local architecture. While in the city, Raffles Riyadh will also launch, part of a distinctly modern style project featuring towers of up to 42 storeys. Following in 2030 will be the Raffles Citystars Sharm El Sheikh Hotel and Residences, a 345 room luxury hotel overlooking a private lagoon.

Raffles is making its way around the world, with additional hotels planned in Shanghai, Tokyo and Los Cabos, Mexico. The brand is also launching in India, with Raffles Ranthambore planned as an ultra-luxury resort, located in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan.