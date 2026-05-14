Hotel Mount Fuji Joins Vignette Collection

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a partnership with FUJI KYUKO Co., Ltd to convert Hotel Mount Fuji into a Vignette Collection property in Japan. The hotel will become the third Vignette Collection property in the country following the addition of RIGHA Royal Hotel Osaka and The Windsor Hotel TOYA to the brand’s portfolio.

Originally opened in 1963, Hotel Mount Fuji has 150 rooms and is located on Mount Odeyama at an elevation of 1,100 meters. The hotel overlooks Lake Yamanaka and offers direct views of Mount Fuji. It was originally developed as a hotel dedicated to viewing the mountain and has become known for its location and history.

Renovation and Brand Expansion

The property will undergo a major renovation before reopening as Hotel Mount Fuji, Vignette Collection. The addition supports the continued expansion of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Japan and adds to a brand which now includes more than 79 open and pipeline hotels worldwide.

IHG said the partnership also marks its first collaboration with FUJI KYUKO Co., Ltd. The company plans to introduce the renovated property to travelers through its global network and IHG One Rewards loyalty program. FUJI KYUKO Co., Ltd stated that Hotel Mount Fuji has operated for more than six decades and has built a reputation as one of Japan’s early vacation hotels. Following the renovation, the company plans to continue operating the property while expanding its appeal to a wider group of guests.

Facilities and Access

This new luxury hotel will offer several facilities including dining venues, hot springs, a sauna, and a swimming pool. Guests will also have access to nearby activities in the Fuji Five Lakes region such as golf, lake cruises, and visits to Oshino Hakkai, which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage area connected to Mount Fuji.

Due to its elevated position, the hotel also provides opportunities for seasonal views including star gazing and the “sea of clouds” phenomenon, where fog forms below the property. The hotel is located around two hours by car from Tokyo. Guests can also travel by bus from the Shinjuku Expressway Bus Terminal, with shuttle transport available from the bus stop to the hotel.