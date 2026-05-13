RBH Adds Staybridge Properties

Hotel management group RBH Hospitality has secured two additions to its operational portfolio, in the form of Staybridge hotels in Liverpool and Newcastle.

The properties add to RBH’s UK portfolio of more than 50 hotels, many operating under international hotel brand names. RBH is particularly close to IHG, a long term partner for whom it now operates 19 hotels with more than 2,500 rooms. In Liverpool, RBH already operates two other hotels. These are the Municipal Hotel, which trades as part of Accor’s MGallery brand, and Aloft Liverpool, affiliated to the Marriott hotel group.

Long Stay Choices

The Staybridge Suites in Liverpool is a seven storey block with 132 rooms, originally completed in 2008. Its location close to major event facilities, and with great transport connections around the city, has stood it well and ensured consistent year round performance. Previously operated by Cycas Hospitality, it was refurbished in 2017.

The Newcastle property was opened in 2009, and similarly has seven floors, with 128 rooms. It benefited from a refurbishment as recently as 2024.

Staybridge Suites is a well established IHG brand, offering extended stay accommodation. With a major presence in the USA, Staybridge has grown around the world in key markets, over the last two decades, including growth in the UK. RBH, for example, already operates Staybridge Suites Dundee.

The two properties changed hands in January 2026, being bought by long term property investor ECE Work & Live, who partnered with Maya Capital on the acquisition. The deal, reckoned at around GBP25 million, will see Maya Capital taking an ongoing active role as asset manager.

ECE said at the time of the deal that this acquisition was the first of several planned, with up to GBP150 million allocated to create a new portfolio of UK hotels. It will seek further regional branded hotels, looking at city locations outside London and in particular looking for properties where there may be the potential to add further value, perhaps with a refit or other property improvements.

ECE’s investment managing director Jan-Hendrik Walloch explained the idea: “The acquisition of the two Staybridge Suites hotels in Liverpool and Newcastle is part of our opportunistic approach to invest in smaller-scale UK hotel assets that, on an individual level, are too granular and often overlooked by institutional investors.”

IHG Continues to Grow the Extended Stay Brand

Staybridge continues to grow in key destination markets. The brand has two upcoming openings in the US, with Staybridge Suites Houston Downtown and Staybridge Suites Hotel Orlando Epic Universe, both on track for opening by the middle of 2026. Later this year, they will be joined by the Staybridge Suites by Marriott Town Center, which completes towards the year end.

In Canada, a 100 unit property, Staybridge hotel Regal Plaza Corporate Centre Toronto is well under construction, adding to the brand’s presence north of the border. And across Europe, the brand is growing strongly, with Staybridge Suites Antwerp nearing completion, while Staybridge Suites Budapest Parkside will open in early 2027. Extended stay properties are also under construction for the brand in Carcavelos, Portugal, and Belfast, Northern Ireland.