New voco Hotel Is Coming to Phuket

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced an exciting new addition to its portfolio with the upcoming voco Phuket Patong. This announcement marks the brand’s expansion in Thailand, following its debut in Bangkok last year. The new voco hotel in Phuket is scheduled to open in 2028.

A Prime Location in Patong

The voco Phuket Patong will be part of the Abov Patong development, a landmark that includes hotels, branded residences, and a variety of facilities such as a clubhouse, theatre, multi-zone swimming pools, and a Kids Club. Located on the hillside of Patong, this 307-room hotel offers stunning panoramic ocean views and a beautiful mountainous backdrop. The hotel is just 150 meters away from Patong beach and is conveniently connected to other popular tourist spots such as Karon, Kata, and Kamala beaches.

Guests at voco Phuket Patong will have access to a wide range of facilities, including a restaurant, two bars, a spa, a swimming pool, and a fitness center. With such amenities, the hotel will offer a premium yet approachable stay experience for all visitors.

A Boost to IHG’s Portfolio and Phuket’s Tourism

Phuket HA 2 Co., Ltd, the real estate developer behind the project, believes that the voco brand’s inviting and charming atmosphere, combined with IHG’s trusted global standards, will enhance Abov Patong’s reputation as a top lifestyle destination. This partnership marks the first hotel project between IHG and Phuket HA 2 Co., Ltd.

Pathana Jitsaereetham, Director of Development in Thailand for IHG, expressed excitement about this new venture. He highlighted Phuket’s recent success, noting that the island experienced its most successful high season in five years in 2025, surpassing pre-Covid levels. He said, “This resurgence highlights Phuket’s enduring charm as an island destination, with its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, outstanding cuisine, and renowned Thai hospitality making it a top choice for travelers from around the world”.

voco Phuket Patong will further strengthen IHG’s hospitality portfolio in Phuket, which already includes seven hotels across five brands, such as InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express. With this new addition, IHG aims to offer even more choices and exceptional experiences.

This new hotel project from IHG is set to become a valuable addition to Phuket’s hospitality scene, providing a charming and dependable stay experience. With its prime location, excellent facilities, and the trusted voco brand, it is sure to become a standout destination on the island.