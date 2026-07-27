Club Med’s First US Resort: 150 Keys, 2027

Club Med and VICI Properties Inc. broke ground on Club Med St. Croix, marking the brand’s return to U.S. territory. The ceremony took place on the beach in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, where the resort will welcome its first guests in 2027. Club Med and VICI leaders were joined by U.S. Virgin Islands government officials and members of the territory’s 36th Legislature.

The event was hosted by Stéphane Maquaire, President and CEO of Club Med, and Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. Club Med St. Croix will be the company’s only resort in the United States and marks a milestone described as decades in the making, following more than 75 years of Club Med welcoming North American travelers to coastlines around the world.

Project Scope and Timeline

Club Med St. Croix is a redevelopment of the island’s Carambola Beach Resort, originally designed in the 1980s under Laurence Rockefeller’s conservation philosophy using hardwood, native stone, and steep shingled roofs built to blend into the Davis Bay landscape. The reimagined property will carry forward that design legacy while elevating it. The resort will offer 150 keys and is part of Club Med’s Exclusive Collection, making it only the second Exclusive Collection property in North America.

The all-suite, low-density accommodations are designed to reflect current traveler preferences: spacious, intentional, and technologically forward. The resort will include three dining concepts, a signature restaurant, a beachfront venue, and a cafe with grab-and-go options, along with four bar and lounge concepts. Amenities will include an infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea, a full-service spa, and recreation offerings such as pickleball, beach volleyball, yoga, and non-motorized watersports. The resort is designed for guests twelve years and older and is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Economic Impact and Sustainability Commitments

The completed project is anticipated to create approximately 200 jobs, with an estimated eighty percent expected to be filled by local talent. An equal number of indirect roles are expected through collaborations with tour operators, suppliers, and regional agricultural producers and craftsmen. Ongoing discussions with island leadership have focused on resident hiring initiatives, vocational training, and entrepreneurial support.

Sustainability is built into the project from the outset. In line with Club Med’s Happy to Care commitments, the redevelopment will target BREEAM and Green Globe certifications, both recognized benchmarks for environmental design and operational responsibility.

Local and Company Perspective

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. addressed the significance of the project for the territory. “Today, we not only celebrate the groundbreaking of a new property, but also what this project means for the people of the Virgin Islands,” said Governor Albert Bryan Jr. “The addition of Club Med to the territory’s tourism portfolio brings jobs, creates opportunity, and further reinforces our islands as one of the world’s premier destinations. We are proud to welcome Club Med and VICI and look forward to building a prosperous future together.”

Club Med is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, with nearly 60 resorts in some of the world’s most desired vacation destinations. VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust.