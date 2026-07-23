2030 Opening Set for 104-Key Anantara Development in Çeşme

Minor Hotels has announced the development of Anantara Retreat Çeşme and Anantara Residences Çeşme, a luxury retreat and branded residences project in Türkiye’s Aegean region. The property will be built in the village of Çakabey, within the Çeşme district of İzmir Province, and is scheduled to open in 2030. The project extends Minor Hotels’ luxury portfolio in Türkiye into one of the country’s most sought-after leisure destinations.

The development will include 54 guestrooms, suites, and private pool villas, along with 50 branded residences. It forms part of the wider Castello Fontana masterplan and is being developed by Arikan Proje Geliştirme A.Ş.

Property and Facilities

The retreat will sit among vineyards and rolling hills, reflecting the natural setting of the Aegean region. Guest facilities will include multiple dining options, a rooftop skygazing bar, and an Anantara Spa & Wellness center. The property will also offer pools, tennis and padel courts, and a Kids & Teens Club.

The 50 branded residences will operate alongside the 54-key retreat, giving the development both a hospitality and residential component. This combination positions the project within the wider branded residences segment that Minor Hotels continues to expand across its portfolio.

The Castello Fontana masterplan has been designed around art, gastronomy, agriculture, culture, and wellbeing. Arikan Proje Geliştirme A.Ş. is leading development of the mixed-use destination, with Minor Hotels operating the Anantara-branded elements.

Location and Access

Çeşme is known for its coastline, but the district also has an inland landscape of vineyards, olive groves, thermal springs, and historic villages. This mix has made the area increasingly popular for gastronomy, wellness, and nature-focused travel.

The retreat is located approximately one hour from İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport. This distance gives the property access to İzmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city, while keeping the development in a secluded setting.

The location supports the project’s positioning as an intimate luxury escape rather than a large-scale resort. The 54-key count keeps the retreat smaller than many other properties in Minor Hotels’ Anantara portfolio.

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa, said, “Çeşme is one of Türkiye’s most exciting emerging luxury destinations, offering an exceptional combination of natural beauty, culinary heritage, and wellness experiences. Anantara Retreat is the ideal brand for this intimate development, and together with our partners we look forward to creating an authentic destination that celebrates the unique spirit of the region while strengthening our long-term growth in Türkiye.”

Orfea Tito Arıkan, Chair of the Board of Arıkan Proje Geliştirme, described the partnership as centered on experiential tourism, with a shared aim of combining hospitality, culture, gastronomy, nature, and wellbeing at Castello Fontana.

Anantara Hotels & Resorts is a luxury hospitality brand that has operated since 2001, connecting guests to the places, people, and stories of its destinations. The brand operates more than 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean. Anantara is part of Minor Hotels, which operates more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences across 66 countries.