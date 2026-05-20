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IHCL Signs 105-Key Bharatpur Resort

hotel pipeline India
Created by Pranav Arora for THP.News © THP
IHCL has partnered with Yadur Kapur to develop a new Gateway resort in Bharatpur

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has signed a new Gateway resort in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The project is a brownfield development and will add to the company’s growing presence in the state. The new hotel, Gateway Bharatpur, Rajasthan, will be located on the Jaipur–Agra highway and have 105 rooms along with food and beverage outlets, recreational facilities, and event spaces.

Hotel Facilities and Location

The hotel will include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, and a bar. Guests will also have access to a swimming pool and fitness center. For events and meetings, the property will feature a banquet hall spread across more than 4,000 square feet. Pre-function areas and meeting rooms will support weddings, corporate gatherings, and MICE events.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said the demand for short vacations and weekend travel is increasing interest in accessible leisure destinations. She added that Bharatpur’s location and its bird sanctuary make it suitable for experiential travel, destination weddings, and MICE activities.

Yadur Kapur said the partnership with IHCL will help position Bharatpur as a preferred short-haul leisure destination.

Bharatpur and IHCL Expansion

Bharatpur is located in eastern Rajasthan and is known for the Keoladeo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major bird sanctuary. With this signing, IHCL will have 67 hotels in Rajasthan, including 24 hotels currently under development.

IHCL is India’s largest hospitality company by market capitalization. Its portfolio includes brands such as Taj, Gateway, Vivanta, SeleQtions, Ginger, and Tree of Life. The company currently has a portfolio of 630 hotels, including 255 hotels in the pipeline, across 4 continents, 14 countries, and more than 250 locations.

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