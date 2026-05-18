Voco Darwin Suites Opens in Australia

voco Darwin Suites has officially opened in Darwin city center, marking the arrival of voco in Australia’s Northern Territory for the first time. The hotel is located at 87 Mitchell Street and is a new-build property. It is also the first voco Suites product in Australia. The opening forms part of the wider expansion of IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Suites and Facilities

The hotel offers 88 one- and two-bedroom suites, each including a kitchen or kitchenette, a work area, and a living space. Some suites have private balconies with views of the ocean or city skyline. The layout is designed to support both short and long stays, and guests have access to a lobby Marketplace with locally sourced items. The hotel also includes smart in-room technology, fast Wi-Fi, and bathroom amenities.

Facilities include an outdoor plunge pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a meeting and event space.

The Aviary Bar & Brasserie serves modern Australian cuisine and regional dishes. The Aviary Bar offers cocktails, wine, and other beverages near the lobby. The guest experience is based on the voco brand approach, including “Come on in,” “Me time,” and “voco life,” delivered by voco hosts.

Location and Opening Context

The hotel is located in Darwin city center and is close to local attractions including Crocosaurus Cove, the Darwin Entertainment Centre, the Waterfront Precinct, Mindil Beach, and Cullen Bay. It also provides access to regional day trips.

Sean DeSouza, Portfolio General Manager, said the opening reflects growing interest in Darwin as a destination. He added, “voco Darwin Suites is a proud moment for our team and for the Territory. This opening brings a globally recognized premium brand into the heart of Darwin, while still delivering a distinctly local sense of warmth, personality, and connection.”

The Darwin opening adds to the voco portfolio across Australia and New Zealand, including properties on the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Hunter Valley, Gosford, and Queenstown. The brand now has more than 100 hotels worldwide.